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Dave Woolcock's avatar
Dave Woolcock
7d

How do we reverse this decision? No-one voted for it. If I want unadulterated flour where do I go?

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Millie Thornton's avatar
Millie Thornton
7d

Another example of the 'consultation' process where the results are ignored as the decision has already been taken. I wonder what other effects it will have on the population in general. A form of mass poisoning and legitimate and not widely known.

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