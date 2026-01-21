Self-amplifying-mRNA vaccines coming soon
Yet another risky product approved by the MHRA
On 2nd January, the MHRA approved the first self amplifying mRNA vaccine. If you thought the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA ‘vaccines’ were bad, this version of the new technology goes a whole step further.. more to follow. In the same week, a new chickenpox vaccine has been added to the MMR, as MMRV, and recommended as part of the children’s routine vaccine schedule. These two new products in quick succession and with the usual paucity of proper safety data, led Nick Hunt, spokesman for the Perseus group, to write to the new CEO of the MHRA. Nick’s letter is published in full below.
For the attention of Mr Tallon, CEO MHRA cc to Dr Hughes, Patient Safety Commissioner
Dear Mr Tallon,
I wrote to your predecessor and your Chief Safety Officer several times in 2021/2022 (without the courtesy of any replies) about concerns about MHRA’s authorisation of Covid vaccines and its regulation of medicine safety in general. Subsequently, the Perseus Group, comprising medics and experts in safety management, submitted two Written Statements to the Covid Inquiry Module 4 (under a Rule 9 request). As a Core Participant, MHRA will have seen that evidence which I summarise in bullet point form below.
In recent weeks, MHRA has authorised a chickenpox vaccine and yet another new Covid vaccine. This has prompted me to write to you, as the new CEO, to make sure that you are aware of evidenced failings in MHRA’s safety management of the Covid vaccines and medicines in general.
Concerns about MHRA’s authorisation of the Covid vaccines :
clinical trials were far shorter than normal with little or no testing of pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, biodistribution, carcinogenicity, or pharmacodynamics; severely limiting safety data
MHRA accepted without scrutiny manufacturers’ assessments of known problematical ingredients like ALC-0159, ALC-0315, PEG
MHRA failed to probe manufacturers’ claims of supposed unrelated deaths or adverse events in the trials, where deaths were higher in vaccine arms
MHRA had no trials evidence for the safety or effectiveness of the products (Pfizer, Moderna, AZ) actually authorised and rolled out (Process 1 vs Process 2)
MHRA batch testing did not measure RNA integrity or DNA contamination or batch-to-batch variability relative to Yellow Card reports
Non-compliance with GMP (MHRA allowed ‘finishing’ in unlicensed vaccination centers)
No account taken of Number Needed to Vaccinate by age, ignoring low/negligible risk in younger groups and lack of transmission data
No assessment of population-level signals like excess deaths or ambulance calls
Failure to notify other Regulators (eg the Civil Aviation Authority) when Covid vaccine PASS reports highlighted increased incidence of serious heart conditions among the Covid vaccinated and hence increased risk of sudden incapacitation of operators
Concerns about MHRA’s regulation of medicines in general :
Lack of a documented Safety Management System (or any of the constituent parts) - standard in other safety critical sectors
MHRA measures safety relatively whereas ALL other safety critical sectors do so in absolute terms against pre-determined threshold levels of risk tolerability
Authorisation is based on ‘benefit outweighs risk’ (a relative assessment) when all other safety critical sectors approve products based on absolute assessment of safety risk
Pharmacovigilance is based on disproportionality analysis for safety signals: harms relative to other similar drugs. This misses absolute risks and bakes undetected issues into baselines
No process for investigation/follow-up of Yellow Card reports, even just the serious/fatal ones; and passive acceptance of missing data like age, batch, temporal association; and no recording of probability of causation
Passively waiting for Coroner Regulation 28 reports, inquests, post-mortems, or VDPS data
Reliance on quality audits (process-focussed) of pharmacovigilance instead of independent safety audits (risk-focussed) (as in ALL other safety critical sectors)
Organizational overlap : MHRA tries to be both a) the safety manager for the NHS which buys and dispenses medicines and b) the Regulator. Other sectors separate these roles.
No processes for delegations of responsibility for Authorisation or escalation of safety decisions.
You will also wish to know about inaccuracies in oral evidence at the Covid Inquiry in January 2025 by and about the MHRA :
Dame June Raine’s inaccurate claims about the similarity of pre- and post-authorisation manufacturing processes (Process 1 vs Process 2)
She incorrectly assured the Inquiry that MHRA was not sitting on post-authorisation trial data when it was, at the time, withholding publication of Pfizer PASS Interim Report 5
Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the CHM, incorrectly assured the Inquiry that MHRA follows up all fatal Yellow Card reports and Coroners Regulation 28 reports.
I am copying this to the UK Patient Safety Commissioner..I look forward to your reply.
Mr N Hunt,
Hart, the extermination and transfiguration of the remaining members of mankind are spearheaded by:
Ten Ways Billionaires Who Hate You Are Manipulating You Right Now by @thewisewolf
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
As background NAO have just released their report 'Regulating for Growth which could be paraphrased as be less risk adverse to benefit the economy - transfer the risk to the people without telling them - as we saw in the Covid vaxx rollout.
Having seen the success of the Covid vaxx rollout - a purported emergency situation - they now want more of that low bar regulation in every day life.
Taking my lead from Hippocrates - ' If you are not your own doctor, you are a fool.'
'Personal responsibility begins with self-awareness. Depending blindly on others for health neglects bodily wisdom. Hippocrates emphasizes prevention, understanding, and discipline. Knowledge of oneself is the foundation of healing. Health is participation, not delegation.' Facebook
Very sound advice from 2500 years ago that still stands the test of time. Perhaps manipulative Govts are a constant from even those times and we should expect no less.
https://www.nao.org.uk/reports/regulating-for-growth/?nab=1&utm_source=e-shot&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Regulating%2Bfor%2Bgrowth%2B-%2B21.01.26