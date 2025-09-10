This is a guest article from Hugh McCarthy, who several HART members had the privilege to meet when we attended a meeting for the vaccine-injured in Stormont, in October 2024. The article appeared on Hugh's Substack and also on UKColumn but it certainly bears repeating.

INTRODUCTION

Incredibly they never even considered the children.

“Children were forgotten by policymakers during Covid lockdowns.” - a study by University College, London finds. The study found that politicians did not consider children and young people a “priority group” when English lockdowns were enforced.

“What is frightening is that there was very little consideration given to the disadvantage that pupils would face from school closures”– Robert Halfon, Chairman of the House of Commons education select committee in August 2022.

“It’s nothing to do with the children, it was to keep their parents at home” N.Ireland Chief Medical Officer to Paul Frew MLA, explaining why we closed schools.

Instead-

“they think the rulers should be chosen.. for their wealth…..It is a bad thing that the great offices of state, the kingship and the generalship should be for sale. For this law makes wealth more honoured than worth and renders the whole state avaricious; And it is probable that those who purchase their office will learn by degrees to make a profit out of it” Aristotle writing about the governing of Carthage.

And the result?

“The impact of the pandemic will have detrimental consequences for children and young people in the short and long-term, with many not yet visible, it will have continuing consequences for their future in terms of professional life trajectories, healthy lifestyles, mental well-being, educational opportunities, self-confidence and more besides.”

( UCL study on the outcomes of UK government restrictions on children in 2020-2022)

Though the French writer Camus put it more dramatically “the Destruction of Western Education”

“(we are)far removed from Matthew Arnold’s belief that education should be “the best that has been known and thought” and rejecting the idea that education might be used as a vehicle for promoting contemporary causes.

The new elites, he argues, are pervaded by petit bourgeois characteristics, which, in addition to egalitarianism and infantilism, also include a lack of courage, a demand never to be offended, a preoccupation with what people say rather than what they do, a sense of victimhood, a pervasive sentimentalism, a refusal to listen to anyone who counters one’s basic beliefs, and a deep distrust of freedom of expression”

Government policy was based on 2 premises, namely

-children were at risk from a deadly pandemic and a risk to others and

-lockdowns including school closures were an appropriate public health strategy.

The articles essentially examine the validity of the government premises.

In fact they knew children were not at risk-as made clear in a revealing disclosure by the Chief Medical Officer of England, Chris Whitty in August 2020 “Children are more likely to be harmed by not returning to school than if they catch covid”

Indeed data from official sources shows that no healthy child died OF Covid. Professor Ioannidis updated his original survival chance from 99.97 to 99.9997 percent. In the US, the FDA’s data shows the risk of a child dying of COVID-19 is 0.000015.

In fact the Lockdowns and school closures were responsible not only for the educational, developmental and mental health harms caused to children and which will be presented as the series progresses, instead-

“Lockdowns killed hundreds of thousands of children” says the UN according to a UNICEF report. Worldwide data is available HERE

And with regards to a “deadly pandemic”.

Professor Martin Neill "We’ve come to the conclusion... the evidence strongly supports (the view) that there was no pandemic"

The work of Dennis Rancourt, Thomas Verduyn and Jonathan Engler is included later

and lockdowns as an appropriate public health strategy.

Professor Ian Brighthope to the Australian Royal Commission on 1st February 2024

“The lockdowns, masking, social distancing, hygiene, testing, tracking and tracing were introduced based on flawed science. This approach is essentially ineffective, dangerous to the health of the population, extremely costly and is a reflection of the failure to fully research, train in, understand, plan and manage infectious diseases”.

The rationale behind this series of articles is provided by Professor Carl Heneghan who said on the 29th November 2022:

“we believe that we must record as much as possible of what went on for posterity, hoping that the catastrophic mistakes are not repeated in future. In this way, the suffering will not have been in vain. The effects of lockdown, now becoming clearer by the day, should never be forgotten.”

The purpose then of this series is to present the evidence of what has been done to our children—a compendium to remind people of the damage inflicted on a generation and for which no one has been held accountable. It also serves as a 5 year commemorative edition-my fist article was published in June 2020.

It is also vital to refute lockdowns per se as a strategy which purportedly reduces viral spread and such evidence is provided later by Dr Gerry Quinn, Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neill and others.

Parts 1 and 2 focus on lockdowns and school closures, Parts 3 and 4 looks at events through the eyes of the children and those trying to educate them .

Anyone who did not understand the lessons of the Diamond Princess from February 2020 was not qualified to be in government or was wilfully and criminally negligent.

IS no-one accountable?

