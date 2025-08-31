HART’s Substack

john robinson
19h

As can be seen here:

https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/08/27/nx-s1-5515503/fda-covid-vaccines-restricted#:~:text=A%20sweeping%20change%20to%20COVID,—%20almost%2030%20months%20ago.%22

The lies, deceptions and smearing continue to proliferate unabated. As if the overwhelmingly negative safety data don't even exist. As if long term safety data on newer versions of the MRNA dope can possibly be proven in such a short window ( anything less than 7 years would likely be invalid )

Unfortunately, because the psyop weapons based on institutional power imbalances namely 1)deferential vulnerability effecting workers of all stripes, and 2)cognitive dissonance effecting the public school brainwashed who believe governments are honestly concerned with public health and 3)conformity bias which adds up to a majority, outwardly at least, supporting the seemingly unstoppable narrative, are eternally effective agents, attitudes have shifted very little in the last 5 years.

As should have been predicted, letters such as yours ( and the Great Barrington Declaration) have fallen on mostly deaf ears. Public health authorities don't give a flying f**k about public health. (except inasmuch as they would be content to destroy it). e.g. the FDA "regulating" tobacco when there is no safe way to consume it, which obliterates it own mission statement.

In fact, FDA has an approval process for NEW TOBACCO PRODUCTS!!!!

currer
20hEdited

I agree with the purport of this letter that there are vested interests in promoting fake pandemics as means of control over a terrorised population.

However the picture is much darker than you suggest.

If you do not believe the coronavirus was augmented to become more virulent, you cannot explain the white clots, which have been genetically shown to be human, have only appeared since the pandemic, and obey the bioinformatics of the Sars-Cov-2 genome in being amyloidogenic

If there were no virus, or agent of some kind, how do you account for the unusual white clots that form both in the vaccinated and in those who have had a bad infection. They are known to be amyloid and have tested positive for prion formation too. They are biologically novel.

McCairn says that it is becoming hard to find blood that does not show signs of microclotting.

Pretorius' work has made progress on depicting this amyloid pathology.

Are you going to dismiss all biomedical evidence? Isn't it time to move on from these tired old arguments and alternatives?

These fibrinoid microclots have been found in children whose only exposure was to a vaccination in utero.

Amyloidogenic Fibrin Microclotting Following Prenatal mRNA Vaccination Exposure

https://kevinwmccairnphd282302.substack.com/p/amyloidogenic-fibrin-microclotting

A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID/PASC: origins and therapeutic implications

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35195253/

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/false-binaries-that-limit-the-spectrum-e1a/comments#comment-121088700

