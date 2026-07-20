HART’s Substack

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1dEdited

What, like the mRNA "vaccines" saved thousands/millions..?

WHO BENEFITS..?

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grimbleahoy's avatar
grimbleahoy
1d

Destruction of health as disempowerment / suppression of the population on as many fronts as possible has been the tactic of choice for out 'elites' for at least the last century

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