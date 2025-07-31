HART’s Substack

ita marquess
1d

Why did doctors abdicate responsibility for nutrition to dieticians? What we eat has profound implications for our endocrine systems. Doctors see obesity, type 2 diabetes etc as separate diseases that they treat with pills or with recommendations to follow the unquestioned dietary guidelines. I doubt if they are aware that insulin resistance underlies many chronic diseases. Long before the pandemic, there were doctors who found themselves in court for challenging dieticians. We eat until we have absorbed an adequate amount of essential amino acids. We need cholesterol for cell membranes (all membranes, not just plasma membranes). We also need cholesterol to synthesise essential steroids hormones and vitamin D. Saturated fats were demonized - still are. People have been led to believe that polyunsaturated fats are healthy. We do need omega-3 fats, but omega-6 fats in seed oils can promote inflammation. Nutritional advice isn't based on science. It comes in the form of greatly oversimplified mantras.

currer
2d

We are controlled not by crude propaganda, but by carefully crafted false realities. Then we comply willingly because we desire to do the "right" thing - which will be wherever the fake narrative leads us. This is abominable abuse of free human beings, to reframe their minds, "scientific" beliefs, and moral viewpoints without their knowledge.

I no longer believe in "climate change" which I now see as a false reality legitimating unconventional weapons - artificial weather modification, that can be used to bankrupt farmers, seize land, and rezone populations.

Equally the false reality pandemic narrative legitimates the use of another unconventional weapon, dual use biotechnology against an unprotected population in the guise of a "medical intervention." This makes it legal. Using bioweapons is illegal. Using weapons against civilians which are labelled/legally classed as therapies is not. Katherine Watt has recently made this point.

