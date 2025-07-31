The beginning of the end or the maybe just the end of the beginning but surely a major step towards dismantling the grip of the pharmaceutical industry on the public purse strings.

Pharmacies warn of unsustainable demand for weight loss medication National Pharmacy Association (NPA), 28th July

“Pharmacies have warned that spiralling demand for weight loss medication risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable, as new polling shows demand for weight loss treatment is ballooning to unprecedented levels.” The poll of 2000 adults showed that 21% “had attempted to access weight loss treatments in the last year through an online or in person pharmacy”. The figure rose to 35% for 16-34-year-olds compared to only 7% of over 55s. Data for England shows that 26% of the adult population are obese, and this increases with age reaching 32% for 55-64-year-olds. Whether the over 55s are more resigned to their obesity or whether they think that increased exercise and reduced intake are a preferable approach over injections, who knows.

UK COVID-19 inquiry|28 Jul 2025 Prof. Chris Hatton. Expert in Learning Disabilities, BiologyPhenom Substack, 30th July

BiologyPhenom gives another detailed analysis of the DNR scandal that dominated the management of the ‘pandemic’. This witness testimony from Professor Hatton, Professor of Social Care at Manchester Metropolitan University and past Co-Director of the the Public Health England Learning Disabilities Observatory, gives a most chilling account of blanket DNAR notices placed on young people with learning disabilities. As he pointed out, “a learning disability is not a health condition…it’s an issue with learning new things” and ‘‘over 80% of adults getting social care are under 65.’’

“People with a learning disability were LESS likely to receive active treatments in hospital compared to other people with COVID.’’

Perhaps not surprisingly, those with learning disability had ‘‘overall a 56% [higher] risk of dying AFTER they were hospitalised compared to those individuals without a learning disability.’’ It may be the case of some of these deaths were amongst those with severe comorbidities but it is likely that lack of access to active treatments and the presence of DNACPR notices will have compounded the risk.

Most people would assume that finding a particular group was at higher risk was intended to lead to earlier or better treatment rather than later or no treatment.

The Great Climate Change Hoax: Jacqui Deevoy, 30th July

Subtitled “Why I’m cranking up the heating in July”, Jacqui writes a clear and well-referenced take-down of the evidence for man-made climate change.

Like recent ‘pandemic’ policies, it mostly seems to be about transfer of money from poor to rich, plus controlling our movements and travel, all ‘for the greater good’. That, and telling us ‘the science is settled’ !