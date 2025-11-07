HART’s Substack

john robinson
13h

re:200 Million Whitewash.

Well, here in the states our most potent taste of such an "investigation" was the so called "9/11 commission"'s probe into the notoriously suspicious sequence of events leading to the twin towers' demise, the holes in the Pentagon and in the ground in Shanksville, PA. Let's have a look at some highlights of the grotesquely obscene course of investigation. Building 7, a 48 storey skyscraper adjacent to the twin towers that collapsed into its footprint on 9/11 WAS NOT examined by the investigators. It had mysteriously caught fire from non-existent heat thrown off by one of the towers. TOTAL BULLSHIT... We're supposed to believe its collapse was incidental. The foundational premise on which the investigation began was that the towers had each been struck by a fully fueled commercial aircraft traveling at a stated speed of 500+ MPH. Well, guess what? Commercial aircraft CAN NOT POSSIBLY achieve 500 MPH horizontally at sea level. The planes sliced into the CONCRETE AND STEEL leaving the famous smoking hole with the perfect silhouette of the central fuselage and the wings in the impact side of the structures. ALUMINUM aircraft will shatter when striking concrete and steel; they WILL NOT pass through ( with wingtips intact :):):) Speaking of such, where were the shattered bits of aircraft, passengers, luggage etc. around the PA and Pentagon holes? Moreover, the Pentagon sits in the middle of the most watched square mile on the planet; there were, no doubt, miles of video tape from hundreds of angles of the "plane crash" and we were much belatedly treated to a few seconds of footage which DID NOT SHOW any clear imagery including an aircraft. The commission had planned to interview President Bush and Vice president Cheney SEPARATELY (for independent corroboration) . Guess what? The White House insisted on a single interview with both simultaneously present.

Long before the 9/11 commission was formed the official narrative featured 19 non-pilots defeating the U.S. national guard three times ( one, a fourth, missed, holing out in PA) in a row with the mastermind lurking in a cave in Afghanistan. That absurd, complete fabrication still holds sway with many today.

Knowing how gullible the populace can be , (WHY NOT?) a killer virus concocted by strange and evil Chinese scientists? Circling the world in days and wiping out many thousands or indeed millions until, of course, Superman in the guise of "Warp Speed"scientific good guys, brings the spread to a screeching halt; saving humanity from certain destruction.( hey, those comic books belong in nonfiction :):)

There are gaping chasms in the 9/11 report that have never been filled, as well as demonstrable falsehoods. I suspect the UK people will be stuck with the same sort of ridiculously incomplete, inaccurate , disingenuous and dishonest piece of expensive filth. The suffering involved as a result of either cover-up is incalculable. That our so called "elected representatives" have been sidelined and brazenly mute is an indicator of just how deeply and completely corruption has run. Representative democratic institutions have apparently run their course on planet Earth. Just skip the polls; voting is pointless.): (:

biologyphenom
2hEdited

Not ANOTHER UK COVID inquiry whitewash article promote this week. Seems like an organised campaign. https://thinkingcoalition.substack.com/p/longer-harder-earlier Got to love all the inquiry experts out there who are likely 1-Not even watching th inquiry and 2- Not even reading any witness statements. The ''alt'' media has clearly now taken it's postion as a supportive arm for the mainstream.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15231953/Covid-inquiry-expensive-British-legal-history.html

As somone who has actually watched the inquiry i would say £200 million to uncloak crimes against humanity is money well spent and it's that evidence we need articles about. Look at the big UK alt media and 'freedom' names i copied into the Module 8 outlining appaling lockdown harms on children and young people. No likes, no restacks no nothing. Shocking!

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusiveuk-covid-19-inqury-module

If this is all evidence of a whitewash what would it take for it NOT to be?

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusiveuk-covid-19-inquiry-module-0d6?utm_source=publication-search

Take note of feedback.

https://substack.com/@lou1235597/note/c-174553789?

https://substack.com/@cynical1984/note/c-174344280

