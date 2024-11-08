🔗 Police Scotland to probe alleged fraudulent (DNR) do not resuscitate forms Biologyphenom, Substack, 25th October

Numerous testimonies at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry revealed the elderly and disabled (the latter regardless of age) being pressured to agree to DNACPR notices during lockdown. One witness reported being shown a form on which her signature had been forged. The police have launched an investigation. Biologyphenom substack is well worth reading - he is also reporting similar testimony from the UK inquiry which is not getting picked up by the MSM. Highlighted also are the ongoing restrictions in some care homes: see Unlock Care Homes, also equally shocking testimony from Jackie OSullivan, then CEO of Mencap, to the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry.

🔗 BART workers fired due to COVID vaccine mandate to get over $1M each, federal jury decides abc7news.com, 25th October 2024

A federal jury in San Francisco has sided with fired BART workers who sued the agency claiming they lost their jobs over a COVID vaccine mandate. BART's board of directors did vote eight to one for the vaccine mandate in 2021, a decision they may now be regretting. Hopefully this decision will encourage other workers to do the same.

🔗 Idaho Health Board First in U.S. to Defy CDC and FDA by Removing COVID Vaccines From Clinics Suzanne Burdick, 29th October

Idaho’s Southwest District Health Board voted 4-3 last week to pull the COVID-19 vaccines from the 30 locations where it provides healthcare services. This followed a meeting where presentations where given by cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, paediatrician Dr. Renata Moon and obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. James Thorp on safety concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccines. The article suggests this is a first, which is technically correct. Florida has not withdrawn the vaccines but has effectively marked them with a major hazard warning - a good example of informed consent if the doctors have read the guidance and given it serious thought.

The Slovak government commissioned an investigation into the Covid pandemic. The investigation lead and report’s author, Commissioner Peter Kotlár, reported on detailed evidence showing that Covid was artificially created in a biolab and deliberately spread worldwide.

“The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient,” Kotlár said.

At a press conference which is linked in the article, he called for an emergency government meeting to immediately ban the Covid mRNA injections and he called on governments around the world to do the same.

🔗 Euthanasia and Post-Vaccine Syndrome: A Conversation We Must Have Philip McMillan, 31st October 2024

HART wrote last week about the new bill introduced at Westminster on Assisted dying. Here is another example of the slippery slope in Canada to which we alluded. Philip McMillan highlights a horrific case of a man in his 40s with a vaccine injury who was granted ‘assisted dying’ aka euthanasia, because of his intractable physical and psychological symptoms. “Coming to terms with euthanasia is challenging for anyone. But to consider euthanasia in the context of post-vaccine syndrome is a step I never thought I’d see in modern medicine. Recently, Canada has taken the lead in exploring euthanasia policies under the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, specifically looking at cases where patients suffer from complex medical conditions with no foreseeable natural death in the short term.” As he points out, one of the reasons for the man’s severe depression was that no-one could properly diagnose or treat his severe vaccine injury. Introducing assisted dying in this scientific desert is totally devoid of ethics or humanity. This dismal case is also covered in the Defender.