It may seem surprising to head the Pick of the Week with an article from one substacker and then post a riposte immediately below it. HART, UKMFA & Jonathan Engler have all come under criticism from BiologyPhenom’s author for concentrating too much on Vaccine injuries and not enough on Scottish care home deaths. But as we have replied, no-one can cover everything and for obvious reasons, those of us invited to provide witness statements to Module 4 on the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry, and then disinvited from appearing or even having our extensive witness statements published on their website, have naturally been focussed on this issue. Please see

https://peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk/ and our YouTube https://youtube.com/@pvi_2024

BiologyPhenom, Substack 7th March 2025

An excellent summary covering many aspects of the Scottish Covid inquiry which appears to have been so much broader and more open in its approach than Baroness Hallett and team.

As ever, a request to the mainstream media to cover any of this and the usual moan at the many dissenting voices who appear not to be shouting loudly enough.

Jonathan Engler and Jessica Hockett, 14th March, 2025

This article highlights yet again, the need for everyone to pull together in the shared goal of getting information out to the public in order to counter the whole-scale propaganda from governments around the world. We at HART have had similar criticisms from ‘Dave’ but continue to publish his substacks regularly

BiologyPhenom, Substack 15th March 2025

Another excellent article from BiologyPhenom. Following the many articles of his which we have shared in Pick of the Week regarding the excess deaths in Scottish Care homes in 2020 and the use of DNAR notices and midazolam, this latest substack turns to the 2021-2022 excess deaths and again the total failure of the Scottish government to even consider vaccines injury.

UKMFA, Substack, 24th & 25th March 2025

Liz Evans covers the day organised by Common Knowledge Edinburgh, with testimony from those harmed by covid measures followed by a number of other speakers.

Richard Ennos, TCW, 3rd April, 2025

And finally, another article with a Scottish slant from Richard Ennos, emeritus professor from Edinburgh who organised the recent Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry. The theme is in the title!