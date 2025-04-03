It may seem surprising to head the Pick of the Week with an article from one substacker and then post a riposte immediately below it. HART, UKMFA & Jonathan Engler have all come under criticism from BiologyPhenom’s author for concentrating too much on Vaccine injuries and not enough on Scottish care home deaths. But as we have replied, no-one can cover everything and for obvious reasons, those of us invited to provide witness statements to Module 4 on the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry, and then disinvited from appearing or even having our extensive witness statements published on their website, have naturally been focussed on this issue. Please see
Exclusive|Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Impact hearings highlights 2023-2025
BiologyPhenom, Substack 7th March 2025
An excellent summary covering many aspects of the Scottish Covid inquiry which appears to have been so much broader and more open in its approach than Baroness Hallett and team.
As ever, a request to the mainstream media to cover any of this and the usual moan at the many dissenting voices who appear not to be shouting loudly enough.
We are receiving sustained and repeated jibes from the anonymous blogger “Biologyphenom”
Jonathan Engler and Jessica Hockett, 14th March, 2025
This article highlights yet again, the need for everyone to pull together in the shared goal of getting information out to the public in order to counter the whole-scale propaganda from governments around the world. We at HART have had similar criticisms from ‘Dave’ but continue to publish his substacks regularly
NEW|Excess deaths scandal in Scotland
BiologyPhenom, Substack 15th March 2025
Another excellent article from BiologyPhenom. Following the many articles of his which we have shared in Pick of the Week regarding the excess deaths in Scottish Care homes in 2020 and the use of DNAR notices and midazolam, this latest substack turns to the 2021-2022 excess deaths and again the total failure of the Scottish government to even consider vaccines injury.
Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 1 and Scottish People's Covid Inquiry - Part 2
UKMFA, Substack, 24th & 25th March 2025
Liz Evans covers the day organised by Common Knowledge Edinburgh, with testimony from those harmed by covid measures followed by a number of other speakers.
Misuse of a museum – naked covid propaganda masquerading as science
Richard Ennos, TCW, 3rd April, 2025
And finally, another article with a Scottish slant from Richard Ennos, emeritus professor from Edinburgh who organised the recent Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry. The theme is in the title!
''We at HART have had similar criticisms from ‘Dave’ but continue to publish his substacks regularly.''
Yeah many 'COVID critics' of the mainstream not so keen to be critqued themselves over dismissing the world's only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdowns. All i have ever done is simply and with passion asked/implored even you and others ''outspoken' on 'COVID' to do MORE in terms of actually analysing the inquiry evidence. People should be joining me in that endeavour. Ultimately this is not about me or you this is about the evidence, what it represents and maximising it's reach to others so it can be discussed more broadly.
My observations are no-one at HART and UKMFA etc seems to have an opinion on the Scottish evidence vs 'the pandemic'. Everything is pretty much just outsourced to my substack. The recent Scottish COVID inquiry people's conference is another aspect of that sadly. As my review clearly highlights. The organisers not even leaving a link to my substack on Youtube nor did they play a single clip of the 52mins of specific inquiry footage i sent them (from scratch) which was REQUESTED but hey Dave who does this all for free is the bad guy!? I despair.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newthe-scottish-peoples-covid-19
As for 'jibes' (lol) ''anonymous blogger'' (technically applies to everyone online) i should point out i have been subject to the following. You stated you wanted to do more to promote the inquiry. I accepted. I then sent you a video on Substack 12th March 2025 entitled ''was there really a pandemic''? all sourced from Scottish inquiry to which was never replied to. https://i.postimg.cc/zX6F2kRL/hart-reply-2025.png
I'm willing to work constructively with anyone serious about highlighting this information now and in the future for aslong as i am here.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newexclusiveannes-law-consultation?utm_source=publication-search
BP's substack has produced many excellent reports from the Scottish Inquiry, which has certainly shone a light on the inhumane treatment of the vulnerable and aged in care homes. He laments that other substacks are not covering what he has magnified, and that there is no united 'resistance movement'. However, different substacks have been investigating other pertinent aspects of the covid agenda, perhaps from different areas of expertise. Surely it is better many areas are examined as it gives a rounder picture of what has gone on these past 5 years....the sum of many parts ( of reporting).
As to a united resistance, it is surely harder for the government to face multiple organs of challenge ( to their narrative) than one body of resistance, easily identifiable and smeared as 'anti establishment', say, like the Afd in Germany. This government operates with an iron fist in the way it censors and traduces, shows no sign of covering it with a velvet glove. There are different ways of uniting, and it doesn't mean those ways are less passionate in defence of inhumane treatment.