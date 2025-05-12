Dr Ros Jones, selection and comments

Things That Make You Go Hmmmm… Some Thinking Allowed, Substack, 21st April 2025

A large research project was set up in Queensland, Australia, to great acclaim, in 2022, involving 10,000 participants who provided biometric data and blood samples. With a budget of around AUS$20 million, it aimed to look at immune responses to the covid vaccines, in a population that had mostly been vaccinated before much exposure to SARS-CoV-2. But in 2023 the finding was pulled and now in 2025, the destruction of all the blood and saliva samples has been announced.

Rebekah Barnett has covered this further in her substack 'Globally significant' Covid vaccine study biobank to be destroyed’. Far be it from HART to speculate that the data may hold some uncomfortable truths about the safety of these products!

Moderna faces suspension over Covid jab breaches Sarah Knapton, Telegraph, 26th April 2025

This article, which has now been covered by the MailonLine, GBNews, Children’s Health Defence, Epoch Times and many others, is particularly gratifying to the various HART members and many others who signed an open letter to the participating centres in the NextCOVE trial. Dr Ros Jones submitted a formal complaint to the PMCPA against Moderna regarding their offer of £1500 to any children completing the trial of the new booster and the complaint was upheld. However, Moderna lied in their response to the PMCPA, and this lie was then pointed out by UsForThem (who have already had a successful complaint against Pfizer too). Moderna are now to be audited and may face suspension. This surely is embarrassing for the government who have given them a huge grant for a research centre near Oxford and for the MHRA who have just approved their new manufacturing facility.

Tamara Lich found guilty in Freedom Convoy case The Democracy Fund, 3rd April 2025

Tamara Lich is a Canadian woman who led a rallying cry in support of Canadian Truckers in 2022, when vaccine mandates were imposed at the Canada/US border. After hearings strung out over almost 3 years, she finally has a verdict of not guilty on 4 of the 6 charges and a 5th charge has been ‘stayed’. However, she has been found guilty on the 6th charge of committing ‘Mischief’, for which the Prosecutors are demanding a 10 year prison sentence and the judge is delaying sentencing to hear presentations from businesses who were impacted by the Truckers’ peaceful protest. Canadian law obviously has its own definition of ‘mischief’ but according to the Cambridge English dictionary the number one meaning is: “behaviour, especially a child's, that is slightly bad but is not intended to cause serious harm or damage:” Quite when ‘mischief’ became a crime that could attract a 10-year prison sentence is beyond me.