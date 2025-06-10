🔗 Singapore’s Descent into Medical Tyranny World Council for Health, 30th May 2025

Under the guise of public health, the Singaporean government has granted itself unchecked power to mandate medical procedures—including forced vaccination. A first offence would attract either a fine of up to $10,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

If you were worried about the safety of mRNA vaccines with their indeterminate duration and site of action and the indeterminate quantity of protein antigen produced, take a look at self-amplifying mRNA vaccine where even the final dose of mRNA is not fixed. The initial dose is lower, 10mcg against 50mcg for Spikevax, so it is cheaper to produce (= more profitable) but hard to see any logic why it could be safer - indeed it seems highly likely to be more dangerous.

🔗 Why We Should All Respect Farmers: Dominic Wightman, Country Squire Magazine, 28th May

A timely reminder that civilisation would fall at the first hurdle if we had no farmers yet we pay them a pittance and watch while big supermarkets and agribusinesses cream off the profits.

🔗 Remove or Rewrite the Current Government Guidance on Relationships and Sexuality Education: Hugh McCarthy, UK Column, 28th May

Retired headteacher, Hugh McCarthy, reports on teaching materials still in use in Northern Ireland and failure to schools or indeed Education Departments to respond to the Cass report or the recent Supreme Court Ruling on biological sex. His article would be useful for parents uncertain what is being taught in their children’s school and also for teachers, paediatricians and staff in Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

🔗 A Risks/Benefit Analysis Shows Why Mask Wearing Should Never Again Be Mandated In Care Home Settings: page 10 Gary Sidley, in The Carer, May 2025

Gary Sidley, HART member and also co-founder of SmileFree.org, was delighted to get a short article into The Carer UK, a weekly online magazine with a printed version also which is widely distributed in the care sector. Written to coincide with 5 years since the introduction of mandatory masking for staff, residents and visitors in care homes, it is a stark reminder of the net harms of this ineffective measure for the overall health and well-being of the vulnerable residents they were aiming to protect. Open the link and click on the arrow through the double-pages to read in full.