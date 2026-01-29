HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

The 7-year delay on this inquiry while those "balance of probabilities" statements get dragged out is wild. You'd think after the first kid died from Stenotrophomonas in 2017 they'd have fast-tracked fixing the water system, not moved units around as a bandaid. It's like the whole apparatus is built to protect institutions over patients, which makes the closing statements that much more gut-wrenching.

Reply
Share
Leynia's avatar
Leynia
3dEdited

What attracted me especially, across the water from the UK, was Dr. Craig's article, The Unsolved Mystery of How Viruses Spread.... It is deeply and broadly analytical, and more widely considered than anything I have read in the public domain. Her questioning of the widely- assumed theory of transmission is compelling and much needed.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HART · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture