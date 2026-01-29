Top Pick

Cancer patients ‘warned for years’ about hospital water infections BBC 18th January 2026

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry into a series of deaths from sepsis in Glasgow is yet another of the NHS trying to cover its tracks. Occurring in the oncology unit at Queen Elizabeth United Hospital, these were all patients with poor immune function, so especially vulnerable to hospital-acquired infections. The new hospital only opened in 2015 but by 2017 a child had died of a Stenotrophomonas bacterial infection. This is an organism found in the soil and around plant roots which has no business in an oncology ward. By March 2018 three children had serious infections and in September 2018, the children’s oncology unit was moved to a different ward according to the BBC “due to problems with the water supply”.

A Public Inquiry was announced in 2019 after two more deaths and it has taken 7 years before the hospital has given a begrudging admission that “more likely than not” some infections suffered by patients were connected to the hospital’s water supply.

They said: “NHSGGC accepts that, on the balance of probabilities, there is a causal connection between some infections suffered by patients and the hospital environment, in particular the water system.” But even as they said the infections were more likely than not related to the water supply, they also said it had been “broadly acknowledged” there was no “definite link between infections and the water system”.

The closing statements from lawyers for the families make harrowing listening. Thanks to Biologyphenom for bringing this to our attention.

The remaining links are to recent articles by HART members:

The Unsolved Mystery of How Viruses Spread – and Why Germ Theory Isn’t the Whole Answer Clare Craig, Daily Sceptic, 27th January 2026

The UK Covid Inquiry: Propaganda to protect the ‘pandemic’ narrative Gary Sidley, Propaganda in Focus, 9th January 2026

A review of a challenging book, ‘Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History & Human Experiments’ by Daniel Roytas.

This is How We Should Have Responded to COVID-19 Dr Alan Mordue and Dr Greta Mushet, The Daily Sceptic, 24th January.

A strong riposte to Chris Whitty and others on all aspects of the covid era.

Graham and John speak to representatives from the Lighthouse foundation Graham Hood & John Larter, ClubGrubbery.au, 18th January

Hoody & Johnny talk to Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration co-founders, Ros Neelam-Cook, clinical psychologist, and Paul Oosterhuis, intensivist, both of whom lost their licence to practice due to their outspoken criticism of the Australian government’s Covid policies. They, with Rob Brennan, cancelled psychiatrist, set up the declaration in 2023. On their 3rd anniversary, they hosted a retreat for their local members but also invited HeART members Liz Evans & Ros Jones from the UK and American obstetrician Kimberly Biss to join them. We were delighted to meet Hoody & Johnny for a discussion of the woeful disappearance of medical ethics in the last 5 years, especially with the rollout of the rushed new gene-based ‘vaccines’ to children and pregnant women. Exciting news from Kimberly Biss, as she was returning to the US to take up her post on the ACIP committee.

If you haven’t signed the Lighthouse Declaration please do - it is open to citizens from across the world who wish to pledge to fight for truth, integrity and unity.