🔗 Replimune’s shares crater as FDA rejects melanoma drug Hedley Rees, Substack, 18th August

This account of the FDA finally doing its job and rejecting a fast track application for a non-emergency drug based on inadequate trial data looks like glimmer of hope!

Having just rewatched Dopesick (the OxyContin scandal from Sackler’s Purdue Pharmaceuticals), I wonder if there ever was a time when the FDA did its job properly.

More from Hedley Rees, whose career in pharmaceutical industry supply chains means he knows exactly where to look for malpractice. This time he has looked at repeated inspection failures of Moderna boosters from one of the large production sites in Indiana.

🔗 Care Home KILLING FIELDS @FreedomPodcast1, X, 24th August

“They killed the elderly & the vulnerable in Care Homes during Lockdown. Then they blamed their deaths on ‘COVID’.

Those deaths were the foundation they needed to build the ‘PANDEMIC’ narrative & the vaccine-response.”

This Twitter thread links to evidence from the UK covid-19 Inquiry, the Scottish Inquiry, the notorious NICE NG163 guideline and interview footage with Matt Hancock. A chilling alternative narrative to putting a ‘protective ring’ around care homes.

Maryanne Demasi, Substack, 29th August

The rumblings of the various reconstituted committees continue. One of those complaining loudest about the members of the newly constituted Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) has himself withheld from the committee information required for fully informed decision making!