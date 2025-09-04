🔗Replimune’s shares crater as FDA rejects melanoma drug Hedley Rees, Substack, 18th August
This account of the FDA finally doing its job and rejecting a fast track application for a non-emergency drug based on inadequate trial data looks like glimmer of hope!
Having just rewatched Dopesick (the OxyContin scandal from Sackler’s Purdue Pharmaceuticals), I wonder if there ever was a time when the FDA did its job properly.
🔗Open letter to Dr Robert Califf, FDA Commissioner: Why were critical quality issues with Moderna boosters, identified by FDA inspectors, ignored? Hedley Rees, Substack, 23rd August
More from Hedley Rees, whose career in pharmaceutical industry supply chains means he knows exactly where to look for malpractice. This time he has looked at repeated inspection failures of Moderna boosters from one of the large production sites in Indiana.
🔗Care Home KILLING FIELDS @FreedomPodcast1, X, 24th August
“They killed the elderly & the vulnerable in Care Homes during Lockdown. Then they blamed their deaths on ‘COVID’.
Those deaths were the foundation they needed to build the ‘PANDEMIC’ narrative & the vaccine-response.”
This Twitter thread links to evidence from the UK covid-19 Inquiry, the Scottish Inquiry, the notorious NICE NG163 guideline and interview footage with Matt Hancock. A chilling alternative narrative to putting a ‘protective ring’ around care homes.
🔗New investigation reveals CDC inflated Covid threat level in kids as resignations rock the agency
Maryanne Demasi, Substack, 29th August
The rumblings of the various reconstituted committees continue. One of those complaining loudest about the members of the newly constituted Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) has himself withheld from the committee information required for fully informed decision making!
Re: CDC inflated covid threat. Daskalakis ( who has never practiced medicine) who believes a person can be " of rigor" reveals his own ignorance of the meaning of the word "rigor" and demonstrates his own hypocrisy rather bluntly by first condemning incoming CDC replacements without identifying them and implying the unidentified officials have political agendas when the fact that he is posting his unfounded opinions on X indicates it is HE that has a political agenda. This guy has apparently maintained since 2020 that COV2 infection is a threat to children? He's not only ignorant but is also blind, stupid. and considering how obvious it has been from the beginning that COV2 presents ZERO threat to children, possibly illiterate as well. OR, he's been LYING through his teeth for the past 5 years. Yeah, Daskalakis, it IS the end of world; your tiny little protected corner of it. Good riddance to him.
