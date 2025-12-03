HELP James Roguski, Substack, 23rd November

James Roguski, perhaps best known for his work detailing the WHO shenanegans, has put out a call for help analysing dozens of “confidential” Moderna documents which contain several thousand pages of critical data. There is a link to a video with more details and also contact details for anyone with time to read through material. This is the Moderna equivalent of Naomi Wolff’s work on the Pfizer dump. Most important for the UK, where Moderna has taxpayer funding for ongoing mRNA vaccines.

In the first of three Substack articles, HART member, Dr Gary Sidley, highlights sources of information that could - if widely shared - destroy the pandemic industry. In this initial piece, he amplifies the key facts about the history of vaccination as contained in the book, ‘Dissolving Illusions’ by Suzanne Humphries & Roman Bystrianyk. (Spoiler alert: contrary to the frequent claims by our public health leaders, vaccines are NOT the ‘safe & effective’ medical miracle that has saved millions of lives). But the article also contains links to the second book and the film so no need to wait for parts 2 and 3!

Why Playing Outside Is So Beneficial Rachel Melegrito, Epoch Times, 27th November

An excellent review of the many benefits to children of playing outdoors - better cardiovascular fitness, lower obesity levels, better sleep patterns, better immunity, even higher bone density have all been linked to time spent outdoors. Self-evidentally preferable to time sitting glued to an electronic device!

Cornwall first in UK saying no to mandatory digital ID cards Lee Trewhela , The Packet, November 26th

Cornwall Council has voted 70 in favour and 6 against a motion to say no to the government’s new digital ID scheme. The Conservative motion had cross party support from the Greens, the LibDems and Reform. The Labour lead said she had ‘mixed feelings’!