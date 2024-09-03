UK public attitudes to a PHEIC monkey pox ‘pandemic’ Martin Neil, Substack, 23rd August

If you are worrying about how the public will respond to the inevitable next declaration of a ‘pandemic’ you might be encouraged by Martin Neil’s coverage of the latest YouGov poll on mpox.

Increasingly people are looking back at the covid restrictions with incredulity at the levels of compliance and with scepticism and distrust of the WHO.

Some 40% said the mpox threat was being exaggerated and % said they would not comply with any mpox lockdowns, but % thought they definitely take a vaccine if offered. They would do well to take a proper look at some of the safety data.

If you opened last week’s Pick of the Week hearings from the Scottish Covid Inquiry you will be familiar with the harrowing accounts of people isolated in care homes, denied visits from friends and family and subjected to DNAR notices. One such victim was ‘Anne’ whose husband and daughter have campaigned successfully to get a law passed to enable a designated visitor to be ‘allowed’ access at all times.

But reading this account suggests that far from enshrining a minimum level of access, it may be interpreted as a maximum with all the denial of human rights seen with Covid given a thin sugar coating.

Hedley Rees has a long career in pharmaceuticals supply chain. He has been very critical of various aspects of the Covid gene-based vaccines and the regulatory failures. He wrote this letter to Professor Graeme Cooke back in June but as of his latest follow-up Substack on 23rd August, he has yet to receive a reply.

🔗 $3,000 and a Toy: Novavax Dangles Incentives to Fill Clinical Trials on COVID Shots for Babies, Kids Brenda Baletti, Children’s health Defence, 29th August

This article is so depressing but definitely worth reading to remind ourselves how much worse things are in the US than in the UK. There, children from 6 months up are being recruited to a new Novavax trial. A 2023 video explaining the study also promises incentives for the children, including “a Covid stuffed animal.” In the video, a pastor from Louisiana who has four children enrolled in the study said incentives like the stuffed animal made the kids even “more excited than the parents” to participate. I’m not sure a “Covid stuffed animal” would be very hygeinic?! But I guess a pastor could do with up to $3,000 for each of his 4 children. It was noted that the principal investigator, Dr Atwi received over $2 million in research funding in 2023 from Big Pharma, according to the Open Payments website.

It was pleasing to see a mention in the article of the Children’s Covid Vaccine Advisory Council a complaint to the U.K.’s Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) — an industry trade group that regulates ethical practices — raising concerns about “inappropriate financial inducement” offered to children and their parents to participate in the trial.