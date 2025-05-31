Dr Ros Jones, latest selection

This article brings lots of threads together, on the worrying numbers of miscarriages, stillbirths and neonatal deaths, as well the worrying fall in birth rates in many countries. This may be joy to those who are in terror of man-made climate change but it’s not too cheering for the human race as a whole.

🔗 Pandemic Treaty adopted via CONSENSUS: Meryl Nass, Substack, 20th May

As warned last week, the countries at the World Health Assembly yesterday adopted the ‘Pandemic Agreement’ by a large majority. Only 11 countries abstained. WHO will now proceed to negotiate “a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS)” which is likely to be ratified this time next year and will come into force once 60 countries have ratified it.

There seems to have been much cheering and statements that this would make the world a safer place, but it seems more likely to just syphon more and more money off into vaccine production and away from the basic health requirements of clean water and good food.

🔗 Breaking: Senate Report Exposes How Federal Health Officials ‘Downplayed’ COVID Vaccine Risks, Failed to Warn Public Suzanne Burdick, Children’s Health Defence, 21st May

Slowly but surely the details of who knew what and when about the hazards of the covid vaccines is coming to light. HART readers won’t be surprised that the FDA knew about myocarditis signals 3 months before they mentioned it to the American public. The UK’s MHRA equally failed for months to alert the British public to the risks of Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopaenia (VITT) before they saw fit to notify us.

🔗 Redefining health: Jennifer Trueland, The Doctor, 6th May 2025

For once, something positive to report from primary care. “A GP wants to change the way her colleagues and patients think about health – and many say they have already benefited from the new approach.” Dr Katharine Jones, a GP in rural Scotland, is practising ‘mind-body medicine’. This is a holistic approach which many doctors follow but what is good is to see it reported in a BMA publication with the service spreading to other local practices. It is a far cry from the pharma-driven protocol-led approach which has become so wide-spread in recent years.