🔗 WHO Triggers Emergency Use Listing for Monkeypox Vaccines Meryl Nass, Substack, 7th August

Some background details on the money to be made from promoting Monkeypox, vaccines already stockpiled need a home in an arm near you! Joining all the dots.

🔗 Statement on the proposed emergency roll-out of vaccine program in Africa for monkeypox James Roguski, Substack, 20th August

This is a really important statement from the The South Africa “Vaccine” Injury Medico-Legal Study-Group (SAVIMS). It follows on from Meryl Nass comments above on the stockpiled vaccines already needing a home. This african group have pointed out the extremely poor scientific rigour in the data of case numbers let alone deaths, combined with the known high rate of adverse events in previous smallpox vaccines and proposed new mRNA vaccines.

The unique Rowan Atkinson is always worth listening to, but as one of the comments below said, “Something is terribly wrong when Mr Atkinson is serious.” The video is not new, it was recorded in 2013 for the RepealSection5 campaign but has been reposted last week by Not Guilty TV. Atkinson’s statement that for him freedom of speech is the second most important thing, coming only after food and water, is as serious now as it was then.

🔗 ‘Medical Warfare’: Doctors who questioned COVID shots, promoted Ivermectin lose certification Michael Nevradakis, The Defender, 14th August

It is a bad day for patients when senior experienced clinicians are pilloried for treating patients to the best of their knowledge and ability. The removal of American Board of Internal Medicine certification from Pierre Kory and Paul Marik, more than four years after they co-founded the Front Line Covid-19 Clinical Care Alliance (FLCCC), is one such day.

This substacker has diligently followed the Scottish Inquiry, including harrowing testimony of lives lost in care homes where loss of basic medical provision coincided with a ban on visitors who have so often provided a safety net. Add in excessive use of midazolam and morphine on so-called ‘end-of-life’ care and the consequences are clear to see. As the writer points out, “There are no mainstream nor even alternative media reports of these harrowing testimonies from June 27-28th 2024.” A compilation of witness statements from family members is available Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|feature length highlights reel was also shared in May. Most of the British public remain totally unaware of this. The deaths in care homes were adding into the daily statistics to intimidate us and yet so many of these deaths were a self-fulfilling prophesy where primary care doctors were not providing primary care and ambulances were refusing to take to hospital those with DNAR notices in place.