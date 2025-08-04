🔗 CARE: What was covered - and covered up - in UK Covid Inquiry? Together Declaration on Rumble, 31st July 2025

This was a live stream on Rumble of a Zoom roundtable discussion times for the end of Module 6 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The session opened (after 4 minutes of setting up) with a composite video compiled by BiologyPhenom of clips from last year’s Scottish Inquiry and some from the recent hearings in London. It was harrowing to watch even despite having seen most of the footage previously. It is hard to think how such a dystopian plan could have been concocted outside the world of fiction.

Chaired by Alan Miller, the meeting then continued with a number of speakers:

Kath Blythe - who was running two care homes during Covid

Leandra Ashton of the People’s Care Watchdog - on the impact of visiting restrictions and our submission of evidence to the UK Covid inquiry

Amanda Hunter, Chair Together Health & Social Care - on impact on dementia residents, end of life protocol abuses, and her contribution to People's Care Watchdog’s submission to Covid Inquiry

George Fielding (disability rights activist with Not Dead Yet) – on impact on the disabled, 'Do Not Attempt Resuscitation' (DNAR) notices, and access to treatment

Eileen Chubb (Compassion in Care) - to speak from whistleblowing care workers’ perspective

🔗 The GMC will stop at nothing to demonise caring doctors telling the truth about covid Sarah Myhill, TCW, 31st July 2025

If you don’t know Sarah Myhill’s story, this is well worth reading, and even if you thought you did there will still be some new details which will have passed you by.

HART team wish her well in her appeal to the Supreme Court.

Hedley Rees, 31st July

Hedley Rees, with a lifetime working in supply chain sector of the pharmaceutical industry has written another open letter to Anthony Harnden, the new director of the MHRA, regarding concerns over the handling of AstraZeneca vaccines after their “market withdrawal—but not recall”.

🔗 Shrouded in secrecy, the court case that could bring justice for covid vaccine injured Sally Beck, TCW, 1st August

Well worth reading this update on the case being brought in the Netherlands by 9 vaccine-j injured plaintiffs against 17 defendants including Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), Mark Rutte (ex- prime minister and now head of NATO) plus the Dutch government and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health.

One of two senior lawyers bringing the case was arrested last month and is still being held without charge.

One can only wish them all success with the case, the ramifications of which would be huge.