🔗 Why Scientists Are Worried About the New Combo Vaccine Strategy Dr Philip McMillan, 10th May 2025

The article opens with, “On the horizon is a new combined mRNA flu and COVID vaccine. It is being hailed as a convenience—one jab, two protections. But for those of us who have been following the science with a critical lens, there is far more beneath the surface.”

Dr McMillon is a physician with a strong interest in autoimmune disease. Although HART members and readers might not share all his views on the serious adverse effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection itself as opposed to the disastrous effect of the vaccines, he nevertheless has presented many thought provoking videos on his Vejon Health channel.

He paints the worrying picture of immune dysregulation already well described with the Covid mRNA shots and the likely worsening of side effects if combined with a ‘flu vaccine.

🔗 The Battle with the WHO continues James Roguski, 10th May

“It appears that nations will NOT be able to sign the WHO's Pandemic Agreement for at least another year. The "PABS Annex" still needs to be negotiated and adopted.”

Roguski is hopeful that the agreement will not go through at the 2025 World Health Assembly meeting this month and will be deferred at least until 2026. The trouble with the WHO however, is that they seem to have a strategy of slipping things through at the last minute when scrutineers have been lulled into a false sense of reprieve. Worth listening to the video and reading in full.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament have voted by a large majority in favour of adopting the new regulations.

🔗 Lots scheduled for removal associated with high SAE rates Jessica Rose, Substack, 12th May 2025

‘Unacceptable Jessica’ points out some definitely unacceptable items on the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Thirteen batches with high adverse events reports were listed by the CDC for withdrawal in May 2021, but searching VAERS using those lot numbers revealed ongoing adverse event reports well into 2022. Whatever happened to the ‘rigorous safety monitoring’?

🔗 The Misdeeds of AHPRA Maryanne Demasi, 12th May 2025

Dogged investigative journalist, Maryanne Demasi reports from a recent conference in Sydney.

The event, The Misdeeds of AHPRA, was convened by surgeon Dr Niro Sivathasan, backed by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS) and the Australian Doctors’ Federation, under the ‘Accountability Australia’ banner.

As Maryanne reports, “Under the guise of protecting the public, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) has fostered a climate of fear within the medical profession, bullying doctors, driving them to quit, and contributing to a growing number of suicides.”

US, Canada and New Zealand have followed a very similar path of control, with the UK’s General Medical Council lagging not far behind them. Hopefully political change in the US may lead the way in reversing this terrible trend in medical censorship.

🔗 The Day They Shot Matt Lawson Michael Gray Griffith, Cafe Locked Out, 14th May 2025

Do read this chilling but uplifting account of one of the Australia Freedom Movement demonstrations in Melbourne.

🔗 BREAKING — Canada Greenlights Mass Culling of 400 Research Ostriches Despite Full Recovery from Bird Flu Months Ago Nicholas Hulscher, Substack, 13th May 2025

It was a mad idea when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) first ordered the culling of 400 ostriches after 2 had become ill and died with a positive bird flu PCR test. But a temporary court order called a halt. Now 4 months and Can$10,000 later, the court have upheld the right of the CFIA to make this decision despite the fact that presumably all the remaining Ostriches now have good immunity to bird flu.