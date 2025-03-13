mRNA Products in the Development Pipeline James Roguski, Substack, 7th March

Those of us still trying to shed light on problems with the Covid vaccines and calling for the suspension of all mRNA-based products, are often told ‘Covid is over, forget about it’. There are two problems with that, firstly the most vulnerable citizens are still being offered a booster every 6 months, despite no trial data as to whether such a policy does more harm and good. Secondly, of course, the pharmaceutical industry, with Moderna at the front of the race, are busy trialling numerous other mRNA-based vaccines, despite the very poor safety profile of the ones already in use. Here is a timely reminder from James Roguski of just some of them.

COVID-19 Day of Reflection 9 March 2025 BiologyPhenom, Substack, 9th March

Here is a resumé of much of the appalling evidence from The Scottish Inquiry on the effect of lockdowns and DNAR notices on deaths in the elderly and vulnerable in 2020, which were then labelled as covid deaths, thus increasing fear levels and lockdown compliance and the acceptance of a mass vaccination programme, whether for yourself or for your granny!

An Injection of Truth 3rd March 2025

Perhaps surprisingly, Alberta in Canada, asked an independent team to head an inquiry into Covid-19. They have produced a detailed 269 page report, ALBERTA’S COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE, which was very critical of the state actions. Last week the group held a conference covering the length and breadth of the covid debacle. The recorded meeting is now up for public view.