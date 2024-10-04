September 16, 2024

🔗 Make love not babies: the culture war on conception Niall McCrae, TCW, 30th August

Niall McCrae takes a rather dark look at the history of abortion services, eugenics and population control and turns up some very uncomfortable information.

🔗 The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Robert Malone, Substack, 3rd September

For those who don’t know of Reiner Fuellmich, he was a trial lawyer in Germany and California for about 30 years and has always defended consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises against large corporations. He has won major cases against Volkswagen (the diesel issue) and also against Deutsche Bank, for which Fuellmich himself worked, and which he defines as “one of the largest criminal organizations”. At the start of the covid situation, he returned from the US to Germany, where he and Viviane Fischer and two others set up the “Corona Investigative Committee” in Berlin. They interviewed many witnesses, including HART member Dr Gary Sidley.

But things took an unexpected turn when he was ousted from the group in autumn 2022 and subsequently accused of fraud, on what would appear to be spurious grounds. He has now been in prison for almost a year and Robert Malone’s article describes the highly irregular conduct of his protracted trial hearings.

🔗 The dancing nurses videos – just spontaneously “spreading joy”.. Jonathan Engler, Substack 5th September

Do have a look at Jonathan’s take on all those dancing nurses videos. How did they find the time, who funded the filming and most importantly why did the NHS managers think it would be a good look, at a time when we were all meant to be (a) socially distancing in order to (b) protect the NHS who were about to be overwhelmed.

🔗 The Truth (thegmocase.info) Julian Gillespie, 7th September 2024

Australian lawyer, Julian Gillespie, describes this film as “A short documentary that explores the issues of DNA contamination, regulatory failure, and the resistance evidenced by Australia’s judiciary and chief law officers towards examining the GMO nature of the drugs under Australian law, and how this involves ongoing serious criminal offences, all being matters of grave significance to the millions of Australians who received these substances, but were not told the true nature of the risks they represent to health and life.” Presented by Mariam Demasi, former ABC presenter and erstwhile writer for the BMJ.

