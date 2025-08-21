🔗 HHS Cancels 22 MRNA Vaccine Development Contracts Epoch Times 5th August

Another step in the right direction.

“Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Aug. 5 that 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts are being canceled and redirected “because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

🔗 Spotlight on the Tony Blair Institute TogetherDec 5th August

If you are wondering why ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair is so keen to push digital ID on the British public, take a look at TogetherDec’s deep dive into the funding and aims of his “Institute”.

The paper in question, entitled: “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan” was published by Cureus in April 2024, after 6 months in peer review. Two months later a concern was raised, not by another scientist or academic but by a Reuters FactChecker, presumably because it got too much coverage. It was retracted within 2 weeks. The reason given for the retraction was, “Upon post-publication review, it has been determined that the correlation between mortality rates and vaccination status cannot be proven with the data presented in this article. As this invalidates the conclusions of the article, the decision has been made to retract.” The article is still available here so it is very easy for the public to read the conclusions, which were that “marked increases in mortality rates…may be attributable…The significance of this possibility warrants further studies.”. Assuming Reuters had not read the whole paper, even the abstract ended by saying, “This study discusses possible explanations for these increases in age-adjusted cancer mortality rates.”

As ever, conflicts of interest raise their ugly head, with the lead author pointing out “Reuters’ conflict of interest, noting that its former CEO James C. Smith sits on Pfizer’s board,” Also the ‘expert’ chosen by Reuters to rebut the Japanese article “works at an institution that helped pioneer mRNA technology, which in 2022 received US$750 million in mRNA vaccine royalties and maintains licensing deals and research partnerships with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.” To cap it all, the Director of Publishing at Cureus making the decision to put a Reuters Factcheker above his own company’s peer review system, had started his publishing career as an intern with, yes you’ve guessed it, Reuters!

🔗 Report-Scottish Stroke Improvement Programme 2025 BiologyPhenom, Substack, 15th August

Clearly written as ever, with link to the official report, BiologyPhenom shows a worrying trend in Strokes with an 18% increase from 2021. Aligns with ambulance data too with further increase in 2022 and 2023.