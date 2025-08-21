🔗HHS Cancels 22 MRNA Vaccine Development Contracts Epoch Times 5th August
Another step in the right direction.
“Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Aug. 5 that 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts are being canceled and redirected “because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”
🔗Spotlight on the Tony Blair Institute TogetherDec 5th August
If you are wondering why ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair is so keen to push digital ID on the British public, take a look at TogetherDec’s deep dive into the funding and aims of his “Institute”.
🔗RETRACTED: How a peer-reviewed study was killed by a “fact check” Maryanne Demasi, Substack, 12th August
The paper in question, entitled: “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan” was published by Cureus in April 2024, after 6 months in peer review. Two months later a concern was raised, not by another scientist or academic but by a Reuters FactChecker, presumably because it got too much coverage. It was retracted within 2 weeks. The reason given for the retraction was, “Upon post-publication review, it has been determined that the correlation between mortality rates and vaccination status cannot be proven with the data presented in this article. As this invalidates the conclusions of the article, the decision has been made to retract.” The article is still available here so it is very easy for the public to read the conclusions, which were that “marked increases in mortality rates…may be attributable…The significance of this possibility warrants further studies.”. Assuming Reuters had not read the whole paper, even the abstract ended by saying, “This study discusses possible explanations for these increases in age-adjusted cancer mortality rates.”
As ever, conflicts of interest raise their ugly head, with the lead author pointing out “Reuters’ conflict of interest, noting that its former CEO James C. Smith sits on Pfizer’s board,” Also the ‘expert’ chosen by Reuters to rebut the Japanese article “works at an institution that helped pioneer mRNA technology, which in 2022 received US$750 million in mRNA vaccine royalties and maintains licensing deals and research partnerships with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.” To cap it all, the Director of Publishing at Cureus making the decision to put a Reuters Factcheker above his own company’s peer review system, had started his publishing career as an intern with, yes you’ve guessed it, Reuters!
🔗Report-Scottish Stroke Improvement Programme 2025 BiologyPhenom, Substack, 15th August
Clearly written as ever, with link to the official report, BiologyPhenom shows a worrying trend in Strokes with an 18% increase from 2021. Aligns with ambulance data too with further increase in 2022 and 2023.
Re: Retracted .. Once again the interests of mass media ( namely to whip up fear and then instill trust and security) trump the interests of people and of science. From the start of the COV2 debacle the legacy media have sensationalized what was a marginal concern to a single demographic ( 80+ with comorbidities) into an earth shattering global threat. I assiduously followed official government sites from January 2020 onward through the vax rollouts. From the outset, every claim made within the government institutions (CDC FDA HHS NIH ( notably not WHO),as evidenced by their website content, about the extent and severity of the COV2 outbreak was accompanied by qualifiers, equivocation and disclaimers none of which were explained by "public health officials" while informing the media "of the latest science" Nor were the falsified data and distortions published as such in the mass media. Official guidelines regarding the release of COV2 data to the public intentionally recommended less rigorous standards than those for the information exchanged between healthcare providers. During the vax "rollout" phases Pharma industry sites made NO UNEQUIVOCAL CLAIMS about either safety or efficacy of their products with potential side effects by the hundreds simultaneously listed. Yet these pseudo vaccines were hailed in the media as safe and effective with dead silence when it came to the meaning of EUA. Where the F**k were the Reuters "fact checkers" on this one? A rather large oversight eh? In ending I can't can't help but repeat one of my favorite Orwell quotes:
" The worst kind of lie is the lie of omission"