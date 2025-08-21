HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john robinson's avatar
john robinson
8h

Re: Retracted .. Once again the interests of mass media ( namely to whip up fear and then instill trust and security) trump the interests of people and of science. From the start of the COV2 debacle the legacy media have sensationalized what was a marginal concern to a single demographic ( 80+ with comorbidities) into an earth shattering global threat. I assiduously followed official government sites from January 2020 onward through the vax rollouts. From the outset, every claim made within the government institutions (CDC FDA HHS NIH ( notably not WHO),as evidenced by their website content, about the extent and severity of the COV2 outbreak was accompanied by qualifiers, equivocation and disclaimers none of which were explained by "public health officials" while informing the media "of the latest science" Nor were the falsified data and distortions published as such in the mass media. Official guidelines regarding the release of COV2 data to the public intentionally recommended less rigorous standards than those for the information exchanged between healthcare providers. During the vax "rollout" phases Pharma industry sites made NO UNEQUIVOCAL CLAIMS about either safety or efficacy of their products with potential side effects by the hundreds simultaneously listed. Yet these pseudo vaccines were hailed in the media as safe and effective with dead silence when it came to the meaning of EUA. Where the F**k were the Reuters "fact checkers" on this one? A rather large oversight eh? In ending I can't can't help but repeat one of my favorite Orwell quotes:

" The worst kind of lie is the lie of omission"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture