When Trust is Gone Gary Sidley 31st January 2025

This thought provoking article by HART member, Gary, tracing his path from questioning the covid narrative to questioning many other aspects of political and public life.

Re: An inquiry into the response to COVID-19 5th February 2025

There were many who were appalled by President Biden's last minute decision to offer a pre-emptive pardon to Dr Anthony Fauci for unspecified crimes. But he is not off the hook yet, thank to the US legal system which may allow prosecution at state level. Already the wheels are turning, with the Attorney Generals of sixteen states sending this letter to Mike Johnson, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, requesting collaboration in any investigation of Fauci and others who may be held responsible for the covid-19 fiasco.

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|24 Oct 2023 BiologyPhenom, substack, 17th February 2025

Harrowing testimony from lawyer David Di Paola from CrossReach/Church of Scotland. Another hard hitting testimony from the Scottish Inquiry which seems to have been so much more honest and open-minded in its approach. This time substacker, BiologyPhenom, has covered a witness testimony from one of the largest voluntary sector care providers in Scotland, with services including homelessness, mental health, learning disabilities, criminal justice, substance abuse, residential care for older people, day care and care and education for children and young people. Watch the 3-minute clip as well as links to his many other articles.

Our worst fears are coming true 25th February 2025, Jonathan Engler & Jessica Hockett on Substack

Recent coverage in the US of bird flu has linked it to a possible release from another Gain of Function lab this time in America rather than China. But as Jonathan and Jessica point out, all this emphasis on the ‘origins’ of any pandemic, is simply another way to put the fear of god into us rather than examine the evidence that certainly for covid-19, the deaths were largely if not entirely the product of the policies of lockdowns, DNARs, end-of-life drugs, closed access to primary care etc etc rather than the dangerous nature of a ‘novel’ virus. The whole emphasis on pandemic planning is a diversion of effort from things that really could improve our overall health.