Pick of the Month
a small selection of the huge number of online publications, all with a common link of censorship and control
Brit Card to Brit Cage Laura Dodsworth 26th September
A lot has been said in the last few weeks about digital ID and Laura Dodsworth spells out the path from convenience to control.
Old (but updated) news about HCQ, IVM and the vaccines Meryl Nass, 12th October
Meryl revisits some data on the effects of repurposed drugs on SARS-CoV infections and the censorship that surrounded them.
May I (Again) Yet another rant about aluminium, autism and all that! Chris Exley 20th October 2025
Unsure whether he really heard correctly President Trump saying he didn’t like aluminium in vaccines and was going to take it out! Dr Chris Exley, known to some as Mr Aluminium, has spent several decades researching the effects of this metal on human health, so this remark was music to his ears.
The Global Purge Of Independent Leaders (2020-2022) Health And Truth and Mark Stronge 28th October
I was aware of some of the names on this list, but by no means all. It seems that speaking out against the WHO and the vaccine cartel is especially hazardous if you are a leader of state.
Malta vs Bulgaria: the most vaccinated country in the EU compared to the least jabbed. Which one has the lowest mortality figures? Aisling O’Loughlin 28th September
Some interesting graphs of excess mortality across Europe which seems to be worse the further west you go. Ex-Soviet block countries seem to have had a healthy scepticism which may have been literally life-saving.
I'm suprised you didn't think what's gone on at the UK COVID-19 inquiry ''whitewash'' desrved to be highlighted. For those curious visit the link below and wonder why no one 'speaking out' will speak out about this.
https://freedompodcast.substack.com/p/generational-harm-caused-to-children
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusiveuk-covid-19-inquiry-module-53b
thanks for the updates.