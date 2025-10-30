Brit Card to Brit Cage Laura Dodsworth 26th September

A lot has been said in the last few weeks about digital ID and Laura Dodsworth spells out the path from convenience to control.

Meryl revisits some data on the effects of repurposed drugs on SARS-CoV infections and the censorship that surrounded them.

May I (Again) Yet another rant about aluminium, autism and all that! Chris Exley 20th October 2025

Unsure whether he really heard correctly President Trump saying he didn’t like aluminium in vaccines and was going to take it out! Dr Chris Exley, known to some as Mr Aluminium, has spent several decades researching the effects of this metal on human health, so this remark was music to his ears.

I was aware of some of the names on this list, but by no means all. It seems that speaking out against the WHO and the vaccine cartel is especially hazardous if you are a leader of state.

Some interesting graphs of excess mortality across Europe which seems to be worse the further west you go. Ex-Soviet block countries seem to have had a healthy scepticism which may have been literally life-saving.