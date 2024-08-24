🔗Between the state and the son Francis O’Neill, Substack, 5th July

A beautifully written account of the ridiculous attempted overreach of the state, finally stopped by the dogged persistence of ‘Tom’s’ mother. Ably represented by barrister Paul Diamond and solicitor and HART member Stephen Jackson and probably supported financially by many HART writers and readers. This will hopefully encourage others to stand firm.

🔗Oxford Study Lays Bare the Terrible Decision to Vaccinate Children Against Covid Nick Rendell, Daily Sceptic, 2nd August

“In a crowded field, can there have been a worse decision than that taken by the CMOs (Chief Medical Officers) in September 2021 to override the JCVI’s advice and authorise the vaccination of children?”

Given HART members and readers all lobbied hard to try and dissuade our minders from including children in a mass roll out of a poorly tested novel technology gene-based product, I think we could agree with this opening statement! The article then goes through a recent study from Oxford, which purports to show a reduction in C-19 A&E attendances of 1 for every 25,000 doses delivered, at an eye watering cost of £1,280,000 per A&E visit prevented. No lives were saved as there were no C-19 deaths amongst either the vaccinated or the unvaccinated children (no surprises there – children are pretty good at handling respiratory viruses of all sorts).

The author then looks at some of the societal costs and concludes: “The decision of Whitty and Co. to approve the vaccine rollout to children led to no discernible benefit to the children involved or society at large. The costs were astronomical both financially and perhaps more importantly to the role of children in society and to the family. I doubt it will ever happen but at some point I think Whitty should be required to justify himself.”

🔗Ban on Puberty Blockers Is Lawful, Judge Rules | The Epoch Times Rachel Robert, Epoch Times, 29th July

A 15-year-old lost a case to overturn an emergency ban on the prescription of puberty blocking drugs to children. Labour’s incoming Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has also stated that he is minded to continue the ban introduced by the last government when it expires in September. Meanwhile the Academy of Royal Colleges has endorsed the Cass Review, unlike the BMA Council which has passed a motion to conduct its own “critique” of the review and to lobby to oppose its recommendations. An open letter to the BMA deploring their actions is available for signatures here.