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biologyphenom
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The UK public does not need to any more 'expert' evidence from people claiming to be censored yet have their own websites, social media platforms, podcasts and and TV channels. The UK public only needs to know hear and known about evidence already submitted to the UK COVID-19 inquiry which has proven beyond any doubt far from being a 'whitewash' every single critic view from 2020 (and more) has now been confirmed as fact not fiction.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirythe-most-shocking

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirythe-most-shocking-abf

It's worth pointing out 'medical experts' who claim censorship but when they themselves are presented with a credible view of the 'pandemic' which can be fully sourced from a world leading inquiry instead of debate they choose to BLOCK those views and thus themselves off from evolving inquiry evidence.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirymodule-10-closing

What many people 'speaking out' avoid speaking about and have NOT spoken about in 3 years is Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence.

https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-277233630

https://substack.com/@thelightpaper/note/c-290378024

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