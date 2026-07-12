Below is the 4th Witness statement in this series.

Dr Elizabeth Evans co-founded the UK Medical Freedom Alliance in 2020, when she became concerned about the loss of medical ethics and bodily autonomy with the rush to a nation wide gene-based vaccine. She wrote their first open letter to the MHRA, the JCVI and Secretary of State Matt Hancock, in November of that year, before any vaccines were approved, and outlining grave concerns. Since that time, they have published numerous open letters and a series of podcasts on topics ranging from informed consent to vaccine mandates and medical ethics.

More recently they have been vocal in their opposition to Assisted Dying, the potential dangers of which were brought into focus by the imposition of blanket Do Not Attempt Resuscitation (DNAR) notices for Care Home residents, often without the families’ knowledge or consent and the resultant denial of hospital care and hasty introduction of end of life medications.

Dr Elizabeth Evans, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance (@ukmfa1)