People’s Vaccine Inquiry: Witness Statement 4
Below is the 4th Witness statement in this series.
Dr Elizabeth Evans co-founded the UK Medical Freedom Alliance in 2020, when she became concerned about the loss of medical ethics and bodily autonomy with the rush to a nation wide gene-based vaccine. She wrote their first open letter to the MHRA, the JCVI and Secretary of State Matt Hancock, in November of that year, before any vaccines were approved, and outlining grave concerns. Since that time, they have published numerous open letters and a series of podcasts on topics ranging from informed consent to vaccine mandates and medical ethics.
More recently they have been vocal in their opposition to Assisted Dying, the potential dangers of which were brought into focus by the imposition of blanket Do Not Attempt Resuscitation (DNAR) notices for Care Home residents, often without the families’ knowledge or consent and the resultant denial of hospital care and hasty introduction of end of life medications.
Dr Elizabeth Evans, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance (@ukmfa1)
The UK public does not need to any more 'expert' evidence from people claiming to be censored yet have their own websites, social media platforms, podcasts and and TV channels. The UK public only needs to know hear and known about evidence already submitted to the UK COVID-19 inquiry which has proven beyond any doubt far from being a 'whitewash' every single critic view from 2020 (and more) has now been confirmed as fact not fiction.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirythe-most-shocking
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirythe-most-shocking-abf
It's worth pointing out 'medical experts' who claim censorship but when they themselves are presented with a credible view of the 'pandemic' which can be fully sourced from a world leading inquiry instead of debate they choose to BLOCK those views and thus themselves off from evolving inquiry evidence.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirymodule-10-closing
What many people 'speaking out' avoid speaking about and have NOT spoken about in 3 years is Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence.
https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-277233630
https://substack.com/@thelightpaper/note/c-290378024