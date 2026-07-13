People's Vaccine Inquiry: Witness Statement 5
In addition to the four statements above, when we set up the People’s Vaccine Inquiry website to enable the public to see the statements which at that time were still languishing in a black hole at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry office, we invited Doctors for Patients UK to provide a statement. Formed in 2022, to provide a space for doctors to share their experiences and concerns, their numbers have grown steadily.
This multi-authored report came entirely from doctors working on the front line throughout 2020 and the subsequent years and it describes in detail the change in their clinical practice which they observed from 2021 onwards. In particular the increase in cardiovascular problems and in cancers was highlighted and also the difficulties in speaking out within their various workplaces. For some of them, this has come at huge personal cost to their careers.
An increase in cardiovascular disease and cancers since 2021. And governments have mandated the addition of folic acid to flour. Folic acid is already on food labels, so presumably it's already in flour. If you have a stent, or if you're on Doxorubicin chemotherapy, you should avoid folic acid. That means almost all bread, biscuits, cakes, almost all sausages and burgers, pizzas, pies, quiches, breaded and battered products are out for you. You can't have gravy with your roast beef, or thicken stews except with cornflour, or make pancakes. And this regime continues for the rest of your life if you have a stent.