In addition to the four statements above, when we set up the People’s Vaccine Inquiry website to enable the public to see the statements which at that time were still languishing in a black hole at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry office, we invited Doctors for Patients UK to provide a statement. Formed in 2022, to provide a space for doctors to share their experiences and concerns, their numbers have grown steadily.

This multi-authored report came entirely from doctors working on the front line throughout 2020 and the subsequent years and it describes in detail the change in their clinical practice which they observed from 2021 onwards. In particular the increase in cardiovascular problems and in cancers was highlighted and also the difficulties in speaking out within their various workplaces. For some of them, this has come at huge personal cost to their careers.