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ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
4d

An increase in cardiovascular disease and cancers since 2021. And governments have mandated the addition of folic acid to flour. Folic acid is already on food labels, so presumably it's already in flour. If you have a stent, or if you're on Doxorubicin chemotherapy, you should avoid folic acid. That means almost all bread, biscuits, cakes, almost all sausages and burgers, pizzas, pies, quiches, breaded and battered products are out for you. You can't have gravy with your roast beef, or thicken stews except with cornflour, or make pancakes. And this regime continues for the rest of your life if you have a stent.

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