Dr Clare Craig, Diagnostic Pathologist, co-chair of HART

Four different groups, including HART, requested core participant status for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry Module 4 on vaccines and therapeutics. This was refused but we were all asked to submit a Witness Statement under Rule 9. When the inquiry hearings were postponed from July 2024 to January 2025, we set up the People’s Vaccine Inquiry and published our statements.

The Module 4 Report was published in April 2026 and our witness statements have still not been published on the Inquiry website. Hence we are reposting them all here on the HART website as a public record of those who spoke out to raise multiple concerns about the safety and efficacy of these products, and the regulatory and ethical failures.

Below is the statement by Dr Clare Craig on behalf of HART. Don’t be put off by 204 pages - not surprisingly it is packed with information which Baroness Hallett would have done well to read.