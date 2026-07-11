HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
6d

I will read all 204 pages carefully. Already read the executive summary and it is spot on. I encourage anyone that wants to understand the truth to read this document.

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