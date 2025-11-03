HART’s Substack

Seacat
2d

There is a campaign, a recent vehicle ( of censorship) launch, by the name of Journalism Matters. The News Media Association, (represents publishers) plus BBC, ITN, Sky call for action on "trusted sources of information", accusing tech platforms of "downgrading the visibility of trusted 🤨 journalism in favour of AI-generated slop...." It goes on to say that the PM must give his full backing to trusted journalism to avoid the danger of creating "an information ecosystem that is filled entirely with mis and dis information. "

Repeated use of the word "trusted"..say it enough and it will sink in to 'unthinking' brains so that they associate the word "trusted" with the BBC etc and their journalists.

So, OFCOM and Journalism Matters, should have the BBC in their crosshairs but, of course, they won't because the BBC is key to government 'messaging'/propaganda. It is always given free reign to skew 'news' to its world view. Trusting viewers, still so many in the UK, will listen to the BBC and take its 'news' at face value, eg, President Trump's alleged incitement of disorder at the White House, Jan 6th.

OFCOM is a con, another 'not fit for purpose' outfit, unaccountable, which is how Blair operated. The UK is stuffed full of UNACCOUNTABLE people and organisations.

John William Corcoran
2d

A timely and warning article of the propaganda battle we are in.

