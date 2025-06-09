NHS 'Speaking Up' scheme offers help to Whistleblowers
but is anyone looking at NHS failure to listen to and act on patient safety messages?
In a week where a midwife in Northern Ireland has been struck off by the NMC and where another high profile covid 'dissident' is up before the GMC, we share the letter we sent a few days ago. This pattern of medical censorship is still repeating across the world, from Canada to Australia, is forcing good people out of the health service and is detrimental to patient safety.
Many of the signatories to this letter have faced some form of censorship in the last 5 years. The only reply to date has been from the Workers of England union, who have been doing sterling work supporting whistleblowers.
3rd June 2025
Speaking Up Scheme
Re: Lack of support for NHS whistleblower doctors and nurses speaking up about covid vaccine safety.
This email has been stimulated by the Speaking Up Team support scheme’s recent request for applications. Whilst you are clearly trying to provide help for health professionals who have suffered as a result of whistleblowing, the very existence of the scheme is surely a prime example of failing to look at the root cause of the problem.
Many of us have experienced first-hand the consequences of raising concerns. Those who have felt safest to speak out loudly, are those who have come out of retirement to fight the censorship or who have moved into Naturopathic and other non-GMC regulated health care. It is notable that a recent BMA survey indicated that the proportion of doctors being discouraged from or even afraid of speaking out has risen significantly between 2018 and 2024, to the point where 61% of those polled in 2024 said they may not raise concerns because they were “afraid” they or colleagues could be “unfairly blamed or suffer adverse consequences”. Your current strategy will not address this core issue and patient safety is at risk as a consequence.
We are a group of health professionals many of whom have witnessed covid vaccine injuries over the last 4 years, and the harmful effects of lockdown on patient care. Yet most of us have been constrained from speaking out because of fears for our jobs. The few of us who have spoken out to our colleagues have been smeared, gaslit and offered subtle threats of damaged career prospects.
We have written group letters to reduce a backlash on any individual and sought safety in numbers. Many of us have completed yellow cards raising concerns about vaccine injury, only to be ignored. One of our members reached out to her local whistleblowing department raising concerns about covid jabs in pregnancy, only to be sent Government guidelines and further emails received no response. Our concern remains unaddressed.
Dr Sam White, former GP, was erased from the GMC register for raising concerns about lockdowns and covid vaccines. Dr Aseem Malhotra, recently appointed as Chief Medical Advisor for the US group ‘Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action’, is currently waiting to hear whether he will face a GMC fitness to practise panel after facing complaints for raising concerns about the harms of the covid vaccines. Senior nurses and midwives have had similar referrals to the RCN and NMC. One of the most protracted cases, predating the covid issues, is that of Dr Chris Day, a junior doctor whose whistle-blowing case against a large NHS Trust is now in its 11th year of legal wrangling in efforts to silence him.
Others of us who have spoken out publicly on social media have been referred often anonymously to the GMC. We have written to the GMC and requested a meeting with our members to further discuss these concerns but despite a detailed reply to our letter, our request to meet has been ignored. Several doctors speaking out have been referred to their Occupational Health departments for psychological assessment, on the basis presumably that anyone who disagrees with the official policy must be mentally ill.
A group of 50 of us who wrote in May 2021 to the MHRA and the Chief Medical Officer regarding the recklessness of rolling out mRNA vaccines to children, found ourselves referred by the Department of Health & Social Care to the ‘Counter Disinformation Unit’ (CDU), a shadowy group housed within the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, for having the temerity to question the ‘SAFE & EFFECTIVE’ one-size-fits-all mantra. Others including eminent academics have faced deplatforming from NHS conferences.
The evidence from last autumn’s booster campaign that a mere 18% of the NHS workforce took the covid booster and only 35% the flu jab, is very telling. Yet most staff continue to recommend these products to their patients. Given the increasing public awareness and mounting evidence that covid vaccines are causing widespread harm and are clearly ineffective, the fact that the GMC and NHS Trust leaders have been found to be silencing whistleblowers, will further destroy public trust and could face legal challenge.
We note that your service has a limited number of places at which to offer:
health and wellbeing sessions
one-to-one psychological wellbeing support
career coaching
personal development group workshops
a range of practical support through group sessions
Whilst not wanting to denigrate your valuable work, it is a serious indictment of the NHS management that such a scheme should be deemed necessary.
Today’s climate of fear and self-censorship in which NHS health professionals are working, constitutes a major risk to patient safety and runs counter to our ‘duty of candour’. Where is the support for the Whistleblowers in their own institutions, where their information should be being received with gratitude and acted upon promptly? Where is the accountability for the harassment that health professionals have faced and continue to face?
Can you inform us what strategy is in place to provide feedback to employers on the effects of their wilful blindness not only on the NHS staff attending your courses but also on delaying the implementation of change arising from whistleblowers’ evidence?
What is your approach where whistleblowers are effectively criticising the core of the official narrative?
We look forward to your response.
Yours sincerely
Dr Rosamond Jones, MD, FRCPCH, retired Consultant Paediatrician, HART group
Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB, MRCGP(2014), Director, Doctors for Patients UK
Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab), MBBS, DRCOG, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Dr Clare Craig, BMBCh, FRCPath, Pathologist, Co Chair HART group
'Medical censorship' seems such an inadequate way to describe the surreal disconnect between the UK's authoritarian medical soviet's three wise monkey impression when acting against decent honest grass roots Doctors on whom the humble hoi poloi like myself rely on and whom we trust with our lives.
The incredulous frustration in this letter indicates normal, healthy channels of dicussion are discouraged if not deliberately obfuscated by the 'elite'.
At some point I hope this is going to get legal as it appears the powers that be are not susceptible to logic, reason, intelligence.... and evidence.
How can we move forward to bring in better binding legal reform which allows whistleblowers to speak their mind, tell what they have witnessed, without deliberate character assassination and threat to job/work….
If one thing the Covid fiasco showed us, was the lack of knowledge and critical thinking skills of many and therefore how easy it is to control the mind with fear, repetitive programming, pre- think and censorship, all tied up with useful rhetoric of ‘experts’, anti vax, anti science, conspiracy theory, correlation is not causation etc etc….we are looking at a global problem of vested interests allowed too much control and wanting more.