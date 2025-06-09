In a week where a midwife in Northern Ireland has been struck off by the NMC and where another high profile covid 'dissident' is up before the GMC, we share the letter we sent a few days ago. This pattern of medical censorship is still repeating across the world, from Canada to Australia, is forcing good people out of the health service and is detrimental to patient safety.

Many of the signatories to this letter have faced some form of censorship in the last 5 years. The only reply to date has been from the Workers of England union, who have been doing sterling work supporting whistleblowers.

3rd June 2025

To:

Dr Jayne Chidgey-Clark, NHS National Guardian, enquiries@nationalguardianoffice.org.uk

cc Professor Dame Carrie, MacEwen chair@gmc-uk.org

Bejoy Sebastian, President@rcn.org.uk

Ron Barclay-Smith, chair@nmc-uk.org

Speaking Up Scheme

Re: Lack of support for NHS whistleblower doctors and nurses speaking up about covid vaccine safety.

This email has been stimulated by the Speaking Up Team support scheme’s recent request for applications. Whilst you are clearly trying to provide help for health professionals who have suffered as a result of whistleblowing, the very existence of the scheme is surely a prime example of failing to look at the root cause of the problem.

Many of us have experienced first-hand the consequences of raising concerns. Those who have felt safest to speak out loudly, are those who have come out of retirement to fight the censorship or who have moved into Naturopathic and other non-GMC regulated health care. It is notable that a recent BMA survey indicated that the proportion of doctors being discouraged from or even afraid of speaking out has risen significantly between 2018 and 2024, to the point where 61% of those polled in 2024 said they may not raise concerns because they were “afraid” they or colleagues could be “unfairly blamed or suffer adverse consequences”. Your current strategy will not address this core issue and patient safety is at risk as a consequence.

We are a group of health professionals many of whom have witnessed covid vaccine injuries over the last 4 years, and the harmful effects of lockdown on patient care. Yet most of us have been constrained from speaking out because of fears for our jobs. The few of us who have spoken out to our colleagues have been smeared, gaslit and offered subtle threats of damaged career prospects.

We have written group letters to reduce a backlash on any individual and sought safety in numbers. Many of us have completed yellow cards raising concerns about vaccine injury, only to be ignored. One of our members reached out to her local whistleblowing department raising concerns about covid jabs in pregnancy, only to be sent Government guidelines and further emails received no response. Our concern remains unaddressed.

Dr Sam White, former GP, was erased from the GMC register for raising concerns about lockdowns and covid vaccines. Dr Aseem Malhotra, recently appointed as Chief Medical Advisor for the US group ‘Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action’, is currently waiting to hear whether he will face a GMC fitness to practise panel after facing complaints for raising concerns about the harms of the covid vaccines. Senior nurses and midwives have had similar referrals to the RCN and NMC. One of the most protracted cases, predating the covid issues, is that of Dr Chris Day, a junior doctor whose whistle-blowing case against a large NHS Trust is now in its 11th year of legal wrangling in efforts to silence him.

Others of us who have spoken out publicly on social media have been referred often anonymously to the GMC. We have written to the GMC and requested a meeting with our members to further discuss these concerns but despite a detailed reply to our letter, our request to meet has been ignored. Several doctors speaking out have been referred to their Occupational Health departments for psychological assessment, on the basis presumably that anyone who disagrees with the official policy must be mentally ill.

A group of 50 of us who wrote in May 2021 to the MHRA and the Chief Medical Officer regarding the recklessness of rolling out mRNA vaccines to children, found ourselves referred by the Department of Health & Social Care to the ‘Counter Disinformation Unit’ (CDU), a shadowy group housed within the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, for having the temerity to question the ‘SAFE & EFFECTIVE’ one-size-fits-all mantra. Others including eminent academics have faced deplatforming from NHS conferences.

The evidence from last autumn’s booster campaign that a mere 18% of the NHS workforce took the covid booster and only 35% the flu jab, is very telling. Yet most staff continue to recommend these products to their patients. Given the increasing public awareness and mounting evidence that covid vaccines are causing widespread harm and are clearly ineffective, the fact that the GMC and NHS Trust leaders have been found to be silencing whistleblowers, will further destroy public trust and could face legal challenge.

We note that your service has a limited number of places at which to offer:

health and wellbeing sessions

one-to-one psychological wellbeing support

career coaching

personal development group workshops

a range of practical support through group sessions

Whilst not wanting to denigrate your valuable work, it is a serious indictment of the NHS management that such a scheme should be deemed necessary.

Today’s climate of fear and self-censorship in which NHS health professionals are working, constitutes a major risk to patient safety and runs counter to our ‘duty of candour’. Where is the support for the Whistleblowers in their own institutions, where their information should be being received with gratitude and acted upon promptly? Where is the accountability for the harassment that health professionals have faced and continue to face?

Can you inform us what strategy is in place to provide feedback to employers on the effects of their wilful blindness not only on the NHS staff attending your courses but also on delaying the implementation of change arising from whistleblowers’ evidence?

What is your approach where whistleblowers are effectively criticising the core of the official narrative?

We look forward to your response.

Yours sincerely

Dr Rosamond Jones, MD, FRCPCH, retired Consultant Paediatrician, HART group

Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB, MRCGP(2014), Director, Doctors for Patients UK

Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab), MBBS, DRCOG, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Dr Clare Craig, BMBCh, FRCPath, Pathologist, Co Chair HART group

Additional signatories

Mr T James Royle, MBChB, FRCS, MMedEd, Colorectal Surgeon, Doctors for Patients UK

Mr Ian McDermott, MBBS, MS, FRCS(Tr&Orth), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Laura Brett, BSc Hons (Midwifery), former NHS midwife

Dr Geoffrey Maidment, MBBS, DRCOG, MD, FRCP, retired consultant physician

Dr Alistair J Montgomery, MBChB, MRCGP, DRCOG, retired General Practitioner

Dr Caroline Lapworth, MBChB, General Practitioner

Dr Gillian Breese, BSc, MBChB, DFFP, DTM&H, retired General Practitioner

Dr Sheena Fraser, MBChB, MRCGP (2003), Dip BSLM, General Practitioner

Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical researcher

Kaira McCallum, BSc, retired pharmacist, Director of strategy UKMFA

Dr Scott McLachlan, MPhil(Sc), LLM, Lecturer, Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care (NMPC), King’s College London.

Dr Matthew Hicks, MBChB, NHS Specialty doctor

Dr Christine Suppelt, MD, FRCS, MFHom, Ophthalmic Surgeon & Specialist for Integrated Medicine

Dr Francesca Mbow, MD(Italy), MRCGP, DFFP, General Practitioner

Dr Julia Piper, FRCGP, BM BS, BMedSci, DFFP, AFMCP, DipOccMed, DipMedAcc

Dr Angela Musso, MD, MRCGP, DRCOG, FRACGP, MFPC, General Practitioner

Dr Charlie Sayer, MBBS, FRCR, Consultant Radiologist

Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Stefanie Williams, MD, Dermatologist

Mr Angus Robertson, BSc(Med Sci), MBChB, FRCS(Ed), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Professor Roger Watson, FRCP Edin, Honorary Professor of Nursing, University of Hull

Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB(Bristol), MRCGP, DRCOG, Retired NHS General Practitioner

Rev Dr William J U Philip, MBChB, MRCP, BD, Senior Minister The Tron Church, Glasgow, formerly physician specialising in cardiology

Dr Kulvinder S Manik, MBChB, MRCGP(2010), MA(Cantab), LLM, Gray’s Inn

Dr Michael Bazlinton, MBCHB MRCGP DCH, General Practitioner

Julie Annakin, RN, Immunisation specialist nurse, retired

Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB, FFPH. Retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology

Dr Branko Latinkic, BSc, PhD, Molecular Biologist, Biomedical Researcher

Dr Janet Menage, MA, MBChB, retired General Practitioner

Dr Thomas Carnwath, MBBCh,MA, FRCPsych, FRCGP, consultant psychiatrist

Professor Paul Goddard, MBBS, MD,FRCR,FBIR, retired Professor of Radiology, University of the West of England

Dr James Dyson, MRCS LRCP, MA, retired Medical Practitioner

Dr Cordelia Phelan, Consultant Pathologist

Professor David Livermore, BSc, PhD, Professorial Fellow/Retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia

Helen Auburn, Dip ION, MBANT, CNHC, Registered Nutritional Therapist

James Cook, NHS Registered Nurse, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons), Master of Public Health (MPH)

Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD, FHEA, FIBMS, Senior lecturer in Biomedical Sciences

Dr Peter Chan, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP, General Practitioner, Functional medicine practitioner

Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Richard House, PhD, CPsychol, AFBPsS, CertCouns, Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer, retired psychotherapist

Ian Humphreys, UKMFA Programme Director

Victoria Rixon, Midwife, resigned

Luke Jezeph, BANT, CNM, Nutritional therapist

Sarah Waters, BA (Hons), MBACP, Family and Adult Psychotherapist

Dr David Critchley, BSc, PhD in Pharmacology, 32 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical R&D

Eshani King BSc (Hons) FCA CTA BFP - Evidence Based Research in Immunology and Health

Dr Richard Sills, Retired General Practitioner

Dr Bob Gill, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Felicity Lillingston, IMD DHS PhD ANP, Doctor, Urgent Care, Research Fellow

Dr Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB, Bioinorganic Chemist

Sophie Gidet, RM, Midwife

Professor Angus Dalgleish, MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath, FMedSci, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London; Principal, Institute for Cancer Vaccines & Immunotherapy

Professor John Fairclough FRCS FFSEM retired Honorary Consultant Surgeon

Dr Rajia Bibi, MBBS, General Practitioner

Dr Christina Peers, MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, Menopause Specialist

Dr Ancha Bala-Joof BSc BSc MBChB MRCGP General Practitioner

Dr Andrew Bamji, FRCP, Retired Consultant Rheumatologist

Dr Richard J. O’Shea. MBBCh, BA(Hons) MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Rita Darby, General Practitioner

Dr Roland Salmon, MB BS, MRCGP, FFPH, Consultant Epidemiologist (retired), former Director, Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre (Wales)

Dr Peter Hilton, Intensivist

Dr Christine Dewbury, MBBS, retired General Practitioner

Dr Keith Dewbury, MBBS, FRCR, retired Consultant Radiologist

Dr Elizabeth Burton, MB ChB, retired general practitioner

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, retired Clinical Scientist

Dr Noel Thomas, MA, MBChB, DObsRCOG, DTM&H, MFHom, Retired Doctor

Mr Ian F Comaish, MA, BMBCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO, Consultant ophthalmologist

Dr Phuoc-Tan Diep, MBChB, FRCPath, Consultant Histopathologist

Dr Mark A Bell, MBChB, MRCP(UK), FRCEM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Dr Sarah Myhill, MBBS, Retired General Practitioner

Dr Ali Ajaz, MBBS, BSc, MRCPsych, PGCert, Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist

Dr Fernando M Gundin, MRCGP (2017), General Practitioner

Alex Hicks, MEng, MCIPS, Compliance Director (Supply Chain)

Natalie Stephenson, BSc (Hons) Paediatric Audiologist

Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc(Hons), MSc (Epidemiology), former CEO/Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd.

Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead

Dr Elizabeth Corcoran MBBS iBSc Psychology MRCPsych

Dr Sam McBride, MBBCh, BAO, BSc, MSc, MRCP (UK) FRCEM, FRCP (Edinburgh), NHS Emergency Medicine & geriatrics

Dr Ian Bridges, MBBS, Retired general practitioner

Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons), Dip Lap Surg, FRCS [ASGBI Medal], Consultant Colorectal and General

Dr Henry Goodall, MBBS, FFOM, retired Consultant Occupational Health Physician, President of the Society of Occupational Medicine, 2011-12

Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS, DRCOG, DCH, DFFP, MRCGP, Naturopathic Practitioner

Gayle Gerry, BSc(Hons), RGN, NHS registered Nurse

Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons), MBBS, MRCPsych, MFHom, Integrative Medicine Doctor

Dr Helen Westwood, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner