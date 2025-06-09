HART’s Substack

16h

'Medical censorship' seems such an inadequate way to describe the surreal disconnect between the UK's authoritarian medical soviet's three wise monkey impression when acting against decent honest grass roots Doctors on whom the humble hoi poloi like myself rely on and whom we trust with our lives.

The incredulous frustration in this letter indicates normal, healthy channels of dicussion are discouraged if not deliberately obfuscated by the 'elite'.

At some point I hope this is going to get legal as it appears the powers that be are not susceptible to logic, reason, intelligence.... and evidence.

15h

How can we move forward to bring in better binding legal reform which allows whistleblowers to speak their mind, tell what they have witnessed, without deliberate character assassination and threat to job/work….

If one thing the Covid fiasco showed us, was the lack of knowledge and critical thinking skills of many and therefore how easy it is to control the mind with fear, repetitive programming, pre- think and censorship, all tied up with useful rhetoric of ‘experts’, anti vax, anti science, conspiracy theory, correlation is not causation etc etc….we are looking at a global problem of vested interests allowed too much control and wanting more.

