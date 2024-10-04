September 4, 2024

HART have received this Press Briefing, and having watched the documentary, it should be complusory viewing for all politicians and regulators. We are happy to do what we can, to share the film more widely.

NEW DOCUMENTARY “MY BIGGEST BATTLE” CHRONICLES THE TRAGIC STORY OF A

COVID VACCINE-INJURED EXTREME TRIATHLETE HEIKO SEPP

Duration: 35 minutes:

Availability: Dedicated Website, Facebook, Youtube, Odysee, Rumble.

SHARE THE MOVIE AND DOWNLOAD THE SHORT VERSION:

Our mission is to reach as many people as possible, and we need your help to distribute the

documentary. An 11-minute version of “My Biggest Battle” is available for download, and

you are encouraged to share the short version on web channels and social media.

Please let us know if you use the clips, as we are eager to gather valuable statistics and track

its reach.

SYNOPSIS:

A new documentary titled “My Biggest Battle” explores the life-altering journey of renowned

extreme triathlete Heiko Sepp after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. The 35-minute film

highlights Heiko’s incredible athletic accomplishments, the onset of debilitating health

complications, and his relentless search for answers while suffering from post-vaccination

injuries.

“My Biggest Battle” is more than just a documentary—it’s a conversation starter. Our hope is

that Heiko’s battle encourages the public to share this powerful film to raise awareness about

the challenges faced by individuals like Heiko. By sharing his story, you contribute to an

important dialogue supporting those impacted by vaccine-related events.

The documentary paints a vivid picture of Heiko’s life in Norway, where he lives with his wife

and their two young sons. Known for his remarkable achievements in extreme triathlons,

including podium placements in grueling races like the Norseman, Heiko’s passion for the sport

is central to his identity. However, everything changed in September 2021 when Heiko received

his second COVID-19 vaccination. What began as chest pain rapidly escalated into a series of

debilitating symptoms, including heart inflammation, joint pain, and muscle spasms, leaving

Heiko’s once vibrant life shrouded in pain and uncertainty.

The film follows Heiko’s challenging journey through countless hospital visits, medical tests, and

consultations with healthcare professionals. Despite his lifelong peak health and athletic

prowess, Heiko faces a healthcare system that offers few answers and little relief. As Heiko’s

search for a diagnosis leads him to an esteemed immunologist, the documentary delves into the

emerging understanding of vaccine-induced autoimmunity and its implications for people like

Heiko. The film concludes with a message of hope and resilience, raising critical questions

about vaccine safety and healthcare accessibility.

FUNDRAISER FOR HEIKO’S FAMILY:

Due to Heiko’s illness, he has been unable to maintain stable employment, depleting his

savings on costly private treatments. Facing the brink of bankruptcy, Heiko has launched a

personal fundraiser to alleviate the financial strain and continue his necessary treatments.

Despite the risks, Heiko’s decision to share his story is vital, bringing attention to post

vaccination injuries—a topic few are willing to address.

We urge the media and public to support Heiko’s fundraiser and spread the word about his

story.

Support Heiko’s Fundraiser: GoFundMe

ALTERNATIVE LINKS:

Here are alternative video links in case the documentary is taken down:

Odysee.com

Rumble.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

heikoseppfilm@gmail.com

www.heikosepp.com

Heiko’s story of injury after the first dose and yet still being advised to take a second shot with devastating consequences, is unfortunately a common occurrence. Any doctor will tell you that if you have penicillin allergy you must never receive it again, and yet the medical profession seemed happy to follow this quite extraordinary advice re covid vaccines, as if they couldn’t get the mantra ‘Safe & Effective’ out of their minds. His story of the failures of the medical profession in Norway to diagnose and treat him, is also mirrored across the world. In the UK, two charities have been set offering help and support, UK CV Family and Vaccine Injured & Bereaved UK.



