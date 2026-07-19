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biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
1dEdited

'Baroness Hallett’s approach to the witness statements from HART and other dissident voices is a very clear indicator of things to come.'

As someone who has actually watched the inquiry for 3 years and is fully aware of the baked in biases (unsurprising) i'd just like to point out what has surprised me most is the prominent UK COVID critics and associated medical 'freedom' groups and dissident voices approach to witness statement evidence ALREADY SUBMITTED to and made publicly available by the UK COVID-19 inquiry. They'd much rather just say it's all a ''whitewash'' whilst simultaneously claiming the inquiry is whitewashing the truth.

https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-277233630 = Medical 'freedom' advocate claims inquiry censorship and lack of evidence whilst blocking themselves off from evidence.

https://substack.com/@kazzawales/note/c-288548544 = Comment from everyday person upon seeing the evidence.

(NB:The above painstaking 2 part series received no support or any comments from the covid critic accounts asked to help out with 2.5 million subscribers between them). And where else will you learn about any of this?

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry22-oct-2025?utm_source=publication-search

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquiry15-jan-2025

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry4-mar-2026-884?utm_source=publication-search

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry1-jul-2025-8f9?utm_source=publication-search

Policy harms are avoided imo (along with mountains of corroborating Scottish COVID-19 inquiry evidence) as a focal point in favour of 'COVID vaccine outrage' because it challenges the notion a novel virus caused any excess deaths during the Spring 2020 lockdown. ''Exposing the vaccines'' does not achieve this, quite the opposite. 'The deadly pandemic' narrative remains in tact for big pharma and WHO so they can repeat the process.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquirythe-new

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Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
2d

This whole age related roll out is nothing more than a zero cost to pharma whole population clinical trial of a novel gene therapy, without informed consent

Surprised Baroness Whitewash didn't mention it.

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