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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
3d

Baroness Hallett has presided over a Covid Inquiry which expressly refused to hear any evidence of 'vaccine' criminality.

This was Baroness Hallett bringing the British Public Inquiry system into disrepute. Guilty of pre-determined bias woven into the Inquiry's fabric from the outset.

This was not the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth this was an establishment stitch up.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3dEdited

Regulators don't need reform.

They just need to follow the rules and mission statement.

For example, the 1986 vaccine act in the united States states that a bi-annual review of vaccine safety must be done. Aaron Siri found that it has never been done.

If it was done, the report would show that vaccines have not gotten safer since the 1986 act which insulated pharma from liability.

Asking for more regulations to fix systems just adds complexity and more loopholes to be exploited.

It's like making many rules to prevent your kids from staying outside too late instead of going by the singular rule of "be home at 10pm".

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