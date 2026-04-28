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IKnewSinceMarch2020's avatar
IKnewSinceMarch2020
4dEdited

Thank you very much for your invaluable work.

What MHRA did is a disgrace, a tragedy, a crime, a Democide.

Justice must come soon.

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Robert Heath's avatar
Robert Heath
4d

This is important information. It is not isolated. It is now clear to me, and horrible though it is to even conceive, this is just part of a long term plan to poison and/or kill us, in this case with vaccines. The world is not even remotely like the one that we are indoctrinated to believe it is. That is the main reason that people poopoo what they call conspiracy theories, not because they think they are ridiculous, but because they are terrified that they might be true, and if they saw enough to see they were true, that would make them more unhappy than they could imagine.

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