HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

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John William Corcoran's avatar
John William Corcoran
9h

I think the more cynical view is justified when considering the other factors mentioned in the article. Once bitten twice shy.

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Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
8h

Excellent analysis and well-reasoned commentary.

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