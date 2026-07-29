HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KD's avatar
KD
2d

From their own evidence papers.

We don't have enough evidence to calculate risks. And we dont know if there are any adverse effects on children.

39. There is currently insufficient evidence from RCTs examining chronic disease risk (cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, bone disease and age-related cognitive decline) to either support or advise against mandatory fortificationof flour with folic acid on these grounds.

40. There is currently insufficient evidence for an adequate risk assessment of folic acid and cancer risk or the intake levels which might be associated with

risk. A substantial increase in current average population intakes of folic acid and the numbers consuming more than the GL/UL per day for folic acid should therefore be avoided. P19

It is not known if high intakes of folic acid are associated with any

adverse effects in children (see paragraph 467) p132

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a7e370a40f0b62305b818a9/SACN_Folate_and_Disease_Prevention_Report.pdf

Reply
Share
ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
2d

'... If a product contains flour that has been fortified with folic acid it will be shown in the ingredients list.'

This is simply not true.

Bread, pizzas, and assorted goods that are baked in store do not require a label. You lift the unpackaged bread with the tongs provided and place it into one of the bags provided, blissfully unaware of what might contain.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HART · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture