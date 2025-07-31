Dr Gary Sidley - reproduced from his Substack channel

There has been a lot of talk recently about the Assisted Dying Bill , a piece of legislation that will make it much easier for our ruling class to euthanise those whose lives are deemed to be not worth living. Giving the state more power to end our lives prematurely is insanity, particularly in light of there being sufficient evidence to conclude that the government did an effective job of accelerating the demise of the vulnerable during the covid event.

In this, the third (and final) article of this series highlighting the mass casualties of the response to a purported ‘deadly virus’, I will prompt us all to remember the victims of the ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders and the overuse of Midazolam - a powerful sedative drug. (The previous two articles in this series highlighted those who suffered as a direct result of (1) lockdowns and 2) fear mongering and masks).

Evidence consistent with the assertion that there was a euthanasia agenda during the covid event

Although falling short of constituting definitive proof, five pieces of circumstantial evidence collectively provide strong support for the premise that, during the covid era, the state strategically accelerated the deaths of people whose lives were deemed to be less worthy:

1. The prolonged public health messaging campaign to inflate fear, together with official advice that ill people should stay away from healthcare until they are blue and breathless, will – inevitably - have led to the premature deaths of many vulnerable people.

2. Official statistics indicating that mortality rates for people with infirmities and/or cognitive deficits were much higher than average. A report by the Alzheimer’s Society, published in September 2020, found that the largest increase in non-covid excess deaths occurred in elderly people with dementia. The mortality rates for those with learning difficulties were also much higher than usual, particularly for 18-34 age group; although a BBC report – true to form – attempts to explain this finding on the basis of disabled people being more prone to obesity and diabetes (and therefore more at risk of ‘dying from Covid-19’), the more plausible explanation is that they succumbed to state-sanctioned neglect and euthanasia policies.

3. The revelations that - for periods during the covid event - official top-down protocols were in place that legitimised withdrawal of care, and/or the acceleration of death for a subgroup of vulnerable patients. These ‘good death’ pathways included: NICE guidance in March 2020 that a chief executive of a learning difficulties charity feared would result in ‘patients with a learning disability not getting equal access to critical care’; the resurrection of the notorious ‘Liverpool Care Pathway’ (often perceived as a death pathway); and a ‘coronavirus triage tool’ that guided clinicians in parts of Scotland in the process of rationing intensive care.

4. The British Medical Association (the professional body representing doctors) resorted to utilitarian – ‘the greater good’ – directives. For instance, in a guidance note issued on the 3rd of April 2020, they endorsed the act of ‘withdrawing treatment from an individual who is stable or even improving but whose objective assessment indicates a worse prognosis than another patient who requires the same resource’. (No doubt a ‘worse prognosis’ was synonymous with a positive result on the unreliable PCR test).

5. A documented interchange between Matt Hancock (Health Secretary) and Dr Luke Evans (Conservative MP) in 2020 – including a video of the conversation – in which they discuss the use of certain medications to give covid patients a ‘good death’. In the same year, there was a pronounced increase in prescriptions of the powerful drug, Midazolam,

Alongside these incriminating bits of evidence, there are also multiple personal testimonies (from both the relatives of victims and professional staff) that are consistent with the premise that, during the covid event, the lives of many vulnerable people within our communities were terminated prematurely. So, five years on from the ‘pandemic’ …

- Let’s not forget all the unfortunate souls who were inappropriately tagged as ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ (DNR) patients.

People were ‘absolutely taken aback’ when contacted ‘out of the blue’ by their GP/receptionist and asked to sign a DNR … People would say ‘I’m in good health’ yet they were asked ‘to agree’ … It just felt like they’d been written off’. (Adam Stachura, Head of Policy and Communications at Age Scotland, an independent Scottish charity that runs a helpline for elderly people and their carers/families – interview at the Scottish Covid Inquiry [SCI]).

‘We were hearing from … people who were objectively healthy, but were 50, 60, 70 years old … being asked to agree to this on the spot, at the time of this unsolicited call … A woman in her 50s who was a runner’ whose only health condition was ‘hearing loss … There was no logic to this … Whole care homes, every single resident, blanket DNRs … From our discussions with other organisations … we had a sense that this was happening in care homes where all residents were having DNR decisions agreed in a blanket manner’. (Adam Stachura – witness statement, SCI).

For ‘people over a certain age…normal attempts at resuscitation would be minimised…70 and over initially’. (Robert Pollock, frontline paramedic – witness statement, SCI).

‘Scottish Ambulance Service employees received a letter … on the 26th March 2020 from Health & Care Professions Council which stipulated … there would be difficult decisions to be made by healthcare professionals, but they would be given full support to make decisions out with normal protocols’ (Robert Pollock, frontline paramedic – witness statement, SCI).

‘My GP called out of the blue. I wasn’t ill or anything … She said she was ringing to see if I wanted to be put on a DNR “given the current climate” … The way she spoke to me it was as if she just wanted me to die … I think I was chosen because of my mental health’. Some months later, her GP apologised and said, ‘It had been management instruction, that she had to ask this question.’ (Anna McPherson, a lady with longstanding mental health problems describing her experiences in 2020 – witness statement, SCI).

‘We are also aware people with a learning disability having a do not resuscitate orders placed on their medical notes sometimes without their knowledge or any discussion about why’. (Steve Robertson, Director of ‘People First – Scotland’, an organisation for people with a learning difficulty – interview at the SCI).

- Let’s not forget all the victims of excessive midazolam and opiate prescribing.

‘They gave her … Midazolam which isn’t a mild sedative. I later found out my grandmother was on a full end of life protocol put in place by the doctor “just in case”. I don’t understand why this was administered as we were at no point informed that she was end of life and if we had been then why had we not been called to be with her … It makes no sense to me whatsoever, particularly as her oxygen saturation levels were going down it (Midazolam) can only make it worse’. (Gillian Grant, whose grandmother died in a care home the day after the staff had told her she was being given a ‘mild sedative’ – witness statement, SCI).

Stephen Clarke, talking about his ‘strong and healthy’ 76-year-old mother who was grieving (her husband had died 12 days prior to her hospital admission): ‘The nurse said, “We are going to give her a small dose of morphine” … they were just giving her the morphine to keep her drowsy’. Shortly after Stephen’s family had asked for her to be taken off the morphine, the hospital told them to come to the hospital as their mother was going to pass away. When Stephen arrived at the hospital he found ‘she was still on the syringe drive … we insisted they take it off … give my mother time to recover’. Once off the morphine, ‘she said she was hungry & thirsty … wanted to go home’. Subsequently, she was put back on the syringe drive and died shortly afterwards (August 2021). (Stephen Clarke, in interview with journalist, Jacqui Deevoy).

‘They [doctors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary] told me that my Power of Attorney was irrelevant they had "special powers", they would make all decisions on behalf of my father … On Sunday 19 April I got called by the care home to say that my dad was failing. He was agitated and shouting for help, he had been up wandering into other rooms. They had found him on his hands and knees trying to get to the toilet. I was told they would introduce end-of-life medication, midazolam and, if needed, morphine. I was shocked … On mv dad's medical records it says, "nurse from care home requested … (just in case) ampules of midazolam and morphine." That is end-of-life medication … It is a one-way ticket … My father was still active, he was trying to get out of bed, shouting for help, saying his hands were cold. Why then, within a matter of days of having been sitting in a chair, having breakfast was he being given midazolam and morphine?’ (William Jolly, talking about his father who died in a care home – witness statement, SCI).

On the 8/1/21, ‘I was told, she had covid, we’ll give her oxygen, she’s tested positive … It was only after I got her medical records some time later that the true horror of what had happened came out’. On the 14.1.21, the care home nurse said that mother was ‘alert and responsive … but we may have to put her on end-of-life, but at the moment she’s OK … Medical records later revealed that, at around the same time, the nurse was onto the GP ordering midazolam … They’d already ordered the end-of-life drugs … they’d decided what they were going to do’. (Linda Keen, talking about her very mobile mother who suffered with a moderate degree of dementia, and who was ‘euthanised’ in a care home – in interview with journalist Jacqui Deevoy).

‘It was the bank holiday weekend in May 2020, after I had seen how unwell my mum was, that I was phoned by __NR_-., she was saying that mum's co-codamol was not working and they wanted to give my mum "just in case" medicine, palliative care. I just said no… At that time, I had never heard of midazolam and nobody mentioned it to me then … I said if anyone gives her it, I will get them charged with murder and hung up. They just couldn't wait to get my mum out of there … Remember, I had been speaking with the only nurse I could get in that home, who worked nightshift. I phoned her and asked if my mum needed palliative care. She says no way.’ (Micheline Kane, speaking of her 73-year-old mother with MS but full cognitive capacity, who died 8-weeks into lockdown in her care home – witness statement, SCI).

In conclusion, the public health response during the covid event caused multiple harms, and many deaths. Not satisfied with the carnage associated with lockdowns, masks, and fear inflation, our political elite – in collaboration with the mono-focused public health establishment and the protocol-following doctors and nurses – proceeded to implement practices that prematurely terminated the lives of many vulnerable people. For those individuals testing positive for ‘covid’, the guiding rule seems to have been: ‘if dying naturally, don’t intervene; if not dying, let’s accelerate their demise’.

Therefore, five years on, it is important to remember the mass victims of DNR protocols and the misuse of powerful sedative drugs.

[Thanks to Dave, an independent researcher at BiologyPhenom, for drawing attention to the personal testimonies from the Scottish Covid Inquiry]