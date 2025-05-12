HART’s Substack

Monica
19h

I will never forget.

Phil Palij
7h

"Those Who Cannot Remember the Past Are Condemned To Repeat It" -George Santayana

Lets remember, Johnson, Hancock, Vallance, Whitty, Ferguson. The failure of British Government, its parliamentarians, its legal system, its medical duty of care to its citizens its failure to adhere to the Nuremberg principles of informed consent, failure to prosecute for injecting humans without it.

The pre-meditated preparation by the US National Institute of Health's Anthony Fauci outsourcing Gain of Function research to a notoriously leaky Wuhan laboratory in China.

The influence of Bill Gates and his millions over the World Health Organisation and the millions the injection corporations in which he had a financial interest made.

I remember. For the most part unprosecuted remain unprosecuted. One has to question the nature of our democracy and societies inability to act against our tormentors often holding high office.

