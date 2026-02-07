HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
3m

Another sickening and utterly wicked thing. Children were told that they could kill their grannies if they were in physical or nearby contact with them. I looked after my grandchildren from birth. To see the horror on their faces when I ‘visited’ them through a closed window during lockdown made part of my soul die.

Reply
Share
Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
1hEdited

The fundamental principle of Public Health 101, so to speak, is quarantining the sick. Evil entities which have still not been held accountable (people? demons?) invented the idea of quarantining the HEALTHY. The goal was obviously not public health. The real goals were centralized power, authoritarian control, mass obedience, economic devastation, and global crushing of the human soul.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HART · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture