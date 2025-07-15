Dr Lisa Hutchinson

There is now a growing global movement to push back against the tyrannical World Health Organisation’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments. These amendments were passed by the World Health Assembly in June 2024, but with a one year time frame for member states to opt out if they so wished. It had followed a previous ‘Pandemic Treaty’ which had been rejected and not all member states are happy with the new amendments either. In January 2025, the United States declared it would exit the WHO entirely. They were quickly followed in this decision by Argentina. Meanwhile, the list of countries rejecting these latest IHR amendments is growing. Just this past week, Israel’s Health Minister Uriel Bosso announced, "At the end of a comprehensive review process that lasted for months, and after an in-depth discussion with the professionals in the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and legal advice, I have decided that the Ministry of Health will not join the World Health Organization's health regulations at this time. This is a complex and considered decision that is intended to protect the interests of the State of Israel and expresses our full responsibility for public health.”

Other countries are pushing back: Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia had already rejected proposed amendments in 2022 including one amendment which reduced the time frame for approval. Thus these four countries have until March 2026 to decide.

More countries have expressed concerns, including Australia, Ethiopia, Iceland, North Korea, Portugal, Poland, South Africa, Sweden and Russia.

The reason HART is highlighting this again, is because the deadline to reject the IHR amendments is fast approaching, this coming Saturday 19 July. Together Declaration has a form to email Secretary of State Wes Streeting, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy here, so if you haven’t already done so, please act now.

A global movement, spearheaded by James Roguski and many others with links to the World Council for Health (WCH) have also created not only a petition but also a ‘Call to Action’ in the form of an Open Letter to World Leaders. There is also a link for concerned individuals to find their own country’s health minister. https://www.gfmer.ch/Medical_search/Ministry_health.htm?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email.

‘An international Summit: Reject the WHO’ was held earlier today 15th July at 11:00 NY time, with speakers from all across the world, and is available on YouTube.

This excellent movement has put together a detailed list of 10 key reasons and a more-comprehensive list of 24 reasons to object to the IHR Amendments. Below is a copy of the 10 reasons to object. Please see these helpful recommendations. James suggests each person insists that their head of state or world leader send a letter of rejection immediately. James Roguski has also written his own personally signed letter to President Donald J Trump to ask the USA to formally object to WHO IHR Amendments (see below).

James Roguski’s Substack gives all the details and links, which you can view here:

TO ALL WORLD LEADERS:

I strongly encourage you to formally exercise your authority under Article 61 of the International Health Regulations and IMMEDIATELY notify the World Health Organization that you have decided to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations on behalf of the people of your nation.

July 19, 2025 is the deadline for heads of state of the 192 of the 196 nations that are parties to the International Health Regulation to reject the 2024 amendments.

Because 4 nations (The Islamic Republic of Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia) rejected the 2022 amendments to the IHR (which shortened the time period to reject future amendments from 18 to 10 months), the deadline for these 4 nations to reject the 2024 amendments is March 19, 2026. There are many reasons for all 196 parties to the IHR to reject the 2024 IHR amendments.

A special note to President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America:

Dear President Trump,

On the very first day of your Presidency (January 20, 2025) you signed Executive Order 14155 which began the 1-year process of having the United States terminate its membership in the World Health Organization.

Sec. 4. Global System Negotiations. While withdrawal is in progress, the Secretary of State will cease negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-the-worldhealth-organization/

HOWEVER, YOU HAVE NOT YET OFFICIALLY NOTIFIED THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION THAT YOU WISH TO REJECT THE 2024 AMENDMENTS TO THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS.

PLEASE TAKE OFFICIAL ACTION TO FORMALLY AND PUBLICLY REJECT THE 2024 AMENDMENTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE THE JULY 19, 2025 DEADLINE AND ENCOURAGE OUR ALLIES TO JOIN YOU IN THIS ACTION.

Also, on February 4, 2025 you signed Executive Order #14199 which directed the State Department to conduct a review of “all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party.”

(b) Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary, in consultation with the UN Ambassador, shall conduct a review of all international intergovernmental organizations of which the United States is a member and provides any type of funding or other support, and all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party, to determine which organizations, conventions, and treaties are contrary to the interests of the United States and whether such organizations, conventions, or treaties can be reformed. Upon the conclusion of that review, the Secretary shall report the findings to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, and provide recommendations as to whether the United States should withdraw from any such organizations, conventions, or treaties. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-and-ending-funding-to-certain-united-nations-organizations-and-reviewing-united-states-support-to-all-international-organizations/

The deadline for the above review is August 3, 2025 (180 days after February 4, 2025). Unfortunately the deadline to reject the 2024 amendments to the IHR (July 19, 2025) will pass before the State Department is obligated to deliver their report to you.

I humbly request that you direct the State Department to prioritize their review of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations in order to prepare an official letter notifying the World Health Organization of your decision to REJECT the 2024 amendments AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, but definitely before the July 19, 2025 deadline.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

James.Roguski@gmail.com

310-619-3055