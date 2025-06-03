HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eve D's avatar
Eve D
14h

"...now recommends boosters only for individuals aged 75 and over, residents of care homes, and those with specific clinical vulnerabilities". A continued effort to cull the 'useless eaters' who are viewed as 'draining' gov't monies. These toxic jabs are no better for people over 75 than they are for anyone else. It's criminal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kagsy's avatar
Kagsy
15h

The FDA should be shut down and a new agency started with new staffing.

A leopard can’t change its spots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture