HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drapetomania's avatar
Drapetomania
1d

Another thing no one talks about..

Synthetic folic acid is pteroyl-L-glutamic acid.

This is broken down in humans finally to...

5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF) found in the blood..

Naturally occurring folate in eggs and some some plants is tetrahydrofolate polyglutamates.

Which Is also breaking down to 5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF)found in the blood.

So they breakdown to the exact same form.

But...

The conversion of synthetic folic acid relies entirely on an enzyme called dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR)

Excess folic acid can saturate this enzyme pathway and the liver releases Unmetabolized Folic Acid (UMFA).

The metabolic "problems" appear to centre around the UMFA levels and not the folic acid directly..

Folic acid should have never been added to the majority of wheat products.

Sadly, since the entire folic acid and birth defects parasitical meme(Gad Saad) has entered the govt/health/science it will be nearly impossible to eradicate and we have to do our own due diligence with our own personal health.

Reply
Share
Her Indoors's avatar
Her Indoors
1d

What about the father's semen folate and other chemical levels? Semen present in uterus in the early days.... ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HART · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture