HART’s Substack

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
May 29

The usual media overreaction (driven by commercial vested interest) combined with poor analysis and understanding by the authorities (driven by incompetence). Our whole system is corrupt to the core.

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
May 29

See my post on the "Daily Sceptic":

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/05/28/the-three-bogey-viruses/

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