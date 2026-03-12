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john robinson's avatar
john robinson
Mar 13

Yet another instance of regulatory capture. Legislators have had every opportunity to provide important safety information to the public and have failed to do so. An all too familiar corruption driven MO. By way of anecdote, a few years ago a legislator from our neighboring state of Maine (USA) had discovered a warning buried in the instruction manual that came with her cell phone. It stated a recommendation that the phone be held at least 1.5CM from the skin when in use. OK. Now, that legislator tried to have a law passed requiring of manufacturers that they place their warnings ON THE OUTSIDE of the package in bold type highlighted in orange. Just how far do you suspect that proposed legislation advanced?

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Vannnie's avatar
Vannnie
Mar 13

Like with "vaccine safety", I've been sceptical for years about "electrosmog" and the potential dangers of RFR etc. I had already alienated myself from many friends with my views on vaccines, and my family generally think I'm a bit crazy. But since the "pandemic", many more people are starting to understand that their governments, health services, the WHO etc aren't actually people who can be trusted to provide the best information when it comes to health issues caused by any of the above.

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