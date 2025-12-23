Over the 12 days of Christmas, how many presents were given in total?

Answer: some complicated mathematical formula including exclamation marks and Greek letters !

What was the combined risk of the gifts transmitting avian flu?

Answer: Crickets

In which country are covid vaccines still mandatory for toddlers?

Answer: Sadly Brazil, the country of Carnival and the Samba

What is the ratio between a pore in a surgical mask and an influenza virus?

Answer: Much the same as that between the elephant in the room and a small ant

What do Dr David Cartland and Dr Clare Craig have in common?

Answer: They have both published a book in 2025 with a large needle and syringe on the cover Alternative answer: They are both Lighthouse Keepers, shedding light in dark places!

Which of the following did Gavi’s award winning digital platform ‘Vaccines Work’ , advise about Christmas presents in December 2020?

Before wrapping and after unwrapping presents you should wash your hands with soap or sanitise them with alcohol gel Avoid ripping off the wrapping paper and waving it about as this could launch the virus into the air when you could potentially inhale it. Put presents into quarantine under the Christmas tree for several days. Avoid sneaking an inquisitive feel of the presents. Avoid getting close enough to someone to hand a present to them when you might inadvertently breathe virus onto them.

Answer: All of the above!

On Christmas Day 2020, which of the following were true?

You were advised to see only members of your household or support bubble. If you felt you really needed to - you could form a Christmas bubble for Christmas Day only and for as short a time as possible with a maximum of 2 other households. Christmas bubbles could not be held in Tier 4 or include people from Tier 4. Your 90 year old parents had to decide whether to break the law and stay overnight or drive home in the dark without the reassurance of a Barnard Castle eyesight test.

Answer: all of the above

How many times in a lifetime does the average person catch flu?

I get it every year without fail, shortly after I have my flu jab. About 22 times by age 80. I can only remember having it once. It was the only time I’ve had a high temperature and I was in bed for nearly a week. I take the last 2 weeks in January off with it every year. As exponentially related to testing

Answer b or c or something in between. Imperial College say children get flu every 2 years and over 30s every 5 years, based on a study in southern China of course. They looked at antibody levels for 9 influenza strains. Caution figures might be out by a Ferguson mile.

And definitely (E) according to two old geezers on Trust The Evidence.

The Fögen effect can spoil Christmas by:

Warming air as it blows down a mountain, causing global warming and melting snowmen. I can never remember, I keep getting it mixed up with the Föhn effect. Aerosolising virus containing droplets coughed onto the inside or outside of a facemask. As the virus is now in an aerosol it has direct access to lung alveoli and bypasses the mucosal based immune system, potentially increasing the risk of pneumonia. It is a theoretical effect suggested in 2022 as a possible explanation for variations in case fatality rate in Kansas counties with or without mask mandates.

Answer. Probably C

Who advocated reintroducing restrictions for Christmas 2021

Boris Johnson, the chief proponent of Partygate Pantsdown Fergusson or Pants-even-further-down Matt Hancock Santa Claus and his ‘Elf & Safety’ helpers

Answer probably (B) but they will deny all responsibility for such advice. Not (A) who fortunately reverted to Partygate mode and allowed UK citizens to do the same. If you still believe in C), it could explain a lot.

Are you having a proper Christmas break from all this madness?

Yes, my family would never speak to me again if I mention covid on Christmas Day 2025 No, I am totally addicted!

Answer truthfully!

If not, why not and where do you get your energy from?

Answers on a postcard might constitute volunteering for the HeART bulletin group

And if that didn’t make you smile, try watching The Covidiot: Animated Movie

but apologies for the title. HeART’s editorial policy precludes words like covidiot or sheeple. We have the utmost sympathy for those who were taken in by the biggest world-wide military level propaganda. But with a plea that it is definitely time to admit you were fooled and step into the sunlight.

HeART team wish all our supporters a very Happy Christmas & New Year. Surely 2026 has to be better.