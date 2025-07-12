HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
11hEdited

Very good article Gary!

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-4-nov-2024?utm_source=publication-search

‘‘It went against our nursing ethics and against our need to advocate for patients and their best interests.’’

-Patricia Anne Temple, band 5 level NHS staff nurse. UK COVID-19 Inquiry 4 Nov 2024

I'd like to pick up on.

''Indeed, as early as November 2020, before the vaccine rollout had even begun, the UK Medical Freedom Alliance had written an open letter to the regulators and to our secretary of state, highlighting the potential risks of these products.''

As for people abandoning ethics why are no 'ethical groups' therefore using Scottish inquiry evidence to question the unarguable association with excess deaths and the inhumane lockdown restrictions in place from March-June 2020 where residents were neglected, imprisoned, placed on blanked DNACPRs and denied their human rights? This has been known about for 12+ months.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newpandemic-limited-focus-of-debate?utm_source=publication-search

Also, can the UK COVID inquiry be described as a whitewash when we are actually told many truths (Latest eg-healthy 20yo placed on DNACPR) and by ignoring such evidence how does that make 'ethical people' different from the 'unethical' if they both prefer to look the other way?

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/notes

Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
9h

As an M.D., I can explain (but not excuse) what happened, at least in the U.S.:

1. The federal government launched a tsunami of cash at hospitals. They got $13,000 per COVID admission, even if the primary cause of admission was a broken leg. They got $39,000 per patient admitted to the ICU.

2. Many state governments yanked the license of "dissident" physicians who saw through the whole COVID scam. The federal government required 95% of physicians to be "vaccinated." I had to fight to keep my hospital privileges when I refused "vaccination" (gene "therapy").

3. Leftist states piled on by adding with all sorts of absurdly unscientific felonies to the books. A physician in one state was just convicted of a FELONY for not wearing a mask.

4. "Whose money you take, his tune you play." It's time to completely separate medicine and the state, as was the case before Medicare, Medicaid, etc., etc.

5. 80% of physicians are now hospital employees, rather than independent practitioners, as was the norm decades ago. All the federal government has to do is lean on the hospitals and the medical employees will snap right into line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture