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peter donnelly's avatar
peter donnelly
2d

Having been involved in several clinical trials I tried to persuade my colleagues to record 4 outcomes a) Helped but not harmed", b) helped AND harmed, c) not helped but harmed and d) neither helped nor harmed. The touches would help us better recognise that though some may be helped asome of them will also be harmed. Moreover, we woul see that the vast majority of subjects arrive had no benefit nor harm. This may help us evaluate safety and effectiveness more fairly rather than being mesmerised by the NNT while remaining blind to the NNH.

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Moe Dodson's avatar
Moe Dodson
2d

Bloody Hell! Thanks be to God for researchers like Clare Craig.

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