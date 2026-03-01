HART’s Substack

The direction of travel seems clear. My question is: who (pun half intended!) is driving these changes? I mean the drivers in the background, not necessarily the front people. And also what is their larger agenda?

I wrote this back in the height of the hysterior:

The perennial conundrum; am I my brother's keeper?

This is the question that the Liberals and Socialists want you to answer YES to. It was a big playing card in their attempts to put the guilts on to those who resisted the push to bare their arms for a highly suspicious jab.

The question was a response by Cain to God's question, 'where is your brother?'; the answer was a deflection of the killing. Killing is extreme prejudice, more generally, how much concern should we have for anyone else, how many rights of the individual should they give up for the benefit of the group?

Now I don't know what God's response to Cain was, but here's mine; Hell, NO! No apologies, no equivocations, just so you know where I stand. You can't rely on me to bail you out, especially if the problem is of your own making, or within your control to rectify; Grow Up, take Responsibility; be an Adult!

People who know me, also know that I am a compassionate person and will freely offer such help as I can depending on circumstances. I'm of the position that says, 'give a man a fish and he eats for one day; give him a fishing line and he will feed himself forever'; helping someone to help themselves. Besides, it's more satisfying not to be dependant on someone else's charity. Now, I appreciated receiving help when I needed it, and gave help freely and without strings when I perceived a need, so I know both sides of the equation, as most of us likely do. After weighing up as many of the pro's and con's as I was capable of, I made my decision and was confident it was the right one for me.

The aforementioned Liberals and Socialists would argue for the opposite responses and set of values. They urge everyone of means to give to the less well off, to equalize the income for everyone (they call this Equity), everyone except them, that is! While this might raise the standard of living for the poorer people, at the same time it lowers the standard of living for the middle classes. Taken to an extreme, this would create a two tier society of the wealthy, and the poor who work for them! Conversely, making self improvement incumbent upon the poor will better their situation and independence.

Currently, the argument that we should sacrifice our individuality for the group, is being used to socially isolate, demonize, and blackmail people into accepting an incompletely tested ersatz vaccine into their body whether there's an actual medical necessity or not, to protect others against a generally innocuous virus, for political reasons.

If my generic brother needs my help he can ask for it; I will not be cajoled or coerced into providing it.

Steve Friedman, West Kelowna.

