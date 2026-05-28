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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
11hEdited

As far as I am aware Neil Ferguson is still in the BS modelling game. He was the Covid fraud's go to useful idiot. A fearmonger for hire the real monsters inside the UK government and health services they used to start the fear panic then and who operate and maintain the Covid fraud to this day...

From the Article: “So the real scandal is: Why did anyone ever listen to this guy?”

Posted on May 8, 2020 9:27 AM

Article Link: https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2020/05/08/so-the-real-scandal-is-why-did-anyone-ever-listen-to-this-guy/

[Imperial College epidemiologist Neil] Ferguson was behind the disputed research that sparked the mass culling of eleven million sheep and cattle during the 2001 outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. He also predicted that up to 150,000 people could die. There were fewer than 200 deaths. . . .

In 2002, Ferguson predicted that up to 50,000 people would likely die from exposure to BSE (mad cow disease) in beef. In the U.K., there were only 177 deaths from BSE.

In 2005, Ferguson predicted that up to 150 million people could be killed from bird flu. In the end, only 282 people died worldwide from the disease between 2003 and 2009.

In 2009, a government estimate, based on Ferguson’s advice, said a “reasonable worst-case scenario” was that the swine flu would lead to 65,000 British deaths. In the end, swine flu killed 457 people in the U.K.

Last March, Ferguson admitted that his Imperial College model of the COVID-19 disease was based on undocumented, 13-year-old computer code that was intended to be used for a feared influenza pandemic, rather than a coronavirus. Ferguson declined to release his original code so other scientists could check his results. He only released a heavily revised set of code last week, after a six-week delay.

So the real scandal is: Why did anyone ever listen to this guy?

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
11h

The lunatics run the asylum...and the inmates are perfectly in touch with reality...Wickedness..!

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