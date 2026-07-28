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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2h

What the fuck is going on?! How is the government able to get away with this? Why is there no public outcry about this blatant abuse of our bodies?

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Rubicon's avatar
Rubicon
3h

Oh well another reason to avoid processed food.

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